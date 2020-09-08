A combined effort over the course of multiple days resulted in a sizeable drug seizure on Friday.
The F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force, Russell Police, the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department narcotics unit executed two search warrants in Ashland in Russell.
The total collected in this investigation, according to a press release from the task force, included the following: about a half-pound of suspected heroin laced with fentanyl, 3-plus ounces of crystal meth, more than $12,000 in U.S. currency, three handguns with multiple rounds of ammunition, electronic digital scales and other assorted items associated with drug trafficking.
The F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force consists of officers from Olive Hill, Russell, Raceland and Carter County Sheriff’s.
It operates in Carter and Greenup counties.
Contact the task force anonymously if you suspect any illegal drug activity.
Call (606) 836-0442.