CANNONSBURG While deputy jailers got to unwind with dinner and a show Thursday evening, they also got recognized for their heroics and dedication working behind the walls.
At the second annual Boyd County Corrections and Community Dinner, multiple deputy jailers were recognized saving the lives of inmates.
The awards ceremony started on a somber note, with the awarding of “Deputy of the Year” to the late Benjamin Thompson, who passed away in February. Thompson, 23, was also given an honorable discharge by the detention center.
Deputy Chief Gus Guzman presented the discharge to Thompson’s family.
Deputies Holly Daniels, Amanda Hardin, Amanda Jarvis, Tim Rucker, Traci Payne and Kristi McClellan all received “Life Saving” Awards for saving the lives of inmates.
Jarvis and Hardin saved an inmate by administering Narcan after finding her overdosing. Rucker spotted a homemade rope a suicidal inmate was hiding and removed it from his cell. Payne and McCellan applied a tourniquet to an inmate who had cut himself in a suicide attempt.
Nurses Latrisha Ferguson, Dallas Franklin and Judy Mabry each received certificates of appreciation for treating those inmates in the aftermath of those incidents.
Deputy Yates received a Meritorious Service Award, after receiving a concussion while splitting up a fight between two inmates.
Deputies Courtney Adams, Hannah Matney, Amanda Gedeon, McKenzie Messer and Shane Walker were also recognized for their efforts at the jail.
Following the awards ceremony, deputy jailers and community members were treated to a murder mystery dinner theater called “Clueless,” put on by the Murder and Merriment acting troop.
While eating a meal catered by Bombshells and Ales, dinners had to help Private Benjamin Blanc piece together who bumped off the maid, Yvonne.
Was it Professor Lavender, the dirty educator, Mrs. Snow, the T.V. psychic, Mrs. Parrott, the washed-up star, or Colonel Mayo, the war criminal? and that’s only a few suspects for the deputy jailers and guests to select from.
Jailer Bill Hensley said as long as he can keep finding vendors to help sponsor the event, he intends to keep holding it.
“It’s a great way to thank our deputies and get them out there in the community to be recognized for all the good work they do. Not a lot of people know what they do inside the jail and it’s good to get that out there,” Hensley said.