WURTLAND When you look up at the banners snapping in the breeze on utility poles at Wurtland Middle School, you may want to thank the U.S. military veterans pictured on them.
You may also want to thank the Wurtland sixth-graders who worked to get the banners placed there, through Wurtland and in downtown Greenup.
Each banner bears the likeness of a local veteran, all but a few related to Wurtland sixth-graders.
There are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine veterans, enlisted men and officers, veterans who served in war and in peacetime.
They wear the desert camouflage of the Iraq war, the fatigues of Vietnam, the helmets of World War II and the round white caps of U.S. Navy sailors.
Some don’t look much older than the middle-schoolers themselves.
The first one on East Street outside the middle school depicts Ernie West, Korean conflict veteran and Medal of Honor recipient. Wurtland teacher Mike Doran and instructional aide Matt Miller, both naval veterans, have banners.
Their teacher, Jordan Sparks, asked her students in September if they would like to take on a Veterans Day project honoring those in their own families who served.
"The first thing I thought was I would be excited about getting the banners up," said India Woods, one of the students. "It feels kind of good that these people are being recognized for making our country free."
The students went home and asked their veteran relatives for pictures in uniform, then they went to work on raising the money it would take to have the pictures and basic service facts put on banners. They raised the money seling T-shirts and yard signs with the slogan “In this together." They also got some donations, and a few people from outside the Wurtland community donated the amount it would take to get their own relative on a banner.
They raised enough money for 66 banners.
"It makes me feel really good inside because some of these veterans have never been recognized before now, and now they are being recognized," said sixth-grader Brooklynn Ross.
The project carried some academic weight as well because the students penned letters to the veterans to hone their writing skills.
The banners were delivered last week and city workers in Wurtland and Greenup put them up, Sparks said.
They will stay up all week and then be taken down and stored until spring. The tentative plan is to expand the project into other parts of Greenup County and fly banners from Memorial Day until Veterans Day.
To do that they will need more names, more pictures, more information and more money. People interested in donating or having their veteran relative commemorated may contact Sparks via her school email: jordan.sparks@greenup.kyschools.us.