CATLETTSBURG The Heritage Harvest Tour 2021 will return this year, despite a pause for the pandemic last year.
The event is a self-guided tour through Lawrence and Boyd counties, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Laura Maggard, Lawrence County Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources, said.
Maggard said many of the same sites that have participated in the past are on the schedule. "We lost one and we gained a new one, so it kind of evened out," she said.
Some COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, she said.
“Most everything is outside, so that helps,” she said. “Places that are serving food have to go by health department guidelines. There’s no self service. Everything has to be boxed up separately and everyone as always must social distance and wear masks.”
Stops on the tour will include:
• Eden’s Harvest in Rush, an active farm specializing in pastured meats, row crops and farm-to-table dinners. Antique cars and farm equipment will be on display and a play area will be designated for children. Farm-to-table style food will be available from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.
• Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church in Rush will serve a country breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon for $10. Homemade crafts will be available.
• 4 Got N Tymes Farm in Louisa. Plenty of pumpkins to choose from, plus mums and other fall decor.
• Baker Chapel Church in Louisa, a 107-year-old church, will offer soup beans, corn bread, beef stew, chili or soup. A petting zoo is planned, along with other activities.
• Savage Farms in Louisa. A country store with fresh products, including maple syrup, maple butter, soaps, sorghum and wine, will be open.
• Kentucky Roots in Louisa. Vendors of antiques and folk art will sell their wares. Food will be served and area Master Gardeners will help visitors make a corn husk wreath or swag for a small fee.
• Farmhouse Memories in Louisa. The restored 1930s farmhouse sells antiques, garden items, flowers, home decor and Kentucky Crafted items.
• Durbin Farm Sorghum in Catlettsburg. Award-winning sorghum is made onsite. Petting zoo and pony rides will be available and a display of antique farm implements and tools is planned. Sorghum biscuits, beans and cornbread will be available for purchase for lunch.
