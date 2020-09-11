HUNTINGTON Heritage Farms has two new attractions that will be open through the end of October.
The Nature Center, with the theme “An Appalachian Backyard Experience,” is designed to be a unique “living classroom” experience where visitors are able to learn about the wildlife of Appalachia while being surrounded by live animals native to the area.
“When you walk into the building, you feel a sense of home ... but not just your home. It is also home for the amazing wildlife of Appalachia,” Wildlife Director Rebekah Perry Franks said. “Conservation education should first be about getting people to care about the local wildlife and their habitats through personal encounters, and then informing them of how they are impacting those things with their actions every day.”
The treehouse trek takes visitors to new heights via a 750-foot series of canopy bridges that reach 60 feet high into the forest. Visitors will be eye-level with squirrels traversing from tree to tree, birds gathering seeds and insects for food and other fascinating animal behaviors difficult to observe from ground level. Offshoots of the bridges will allow participants to exercise like the native wildlife in unique ways utilizing ropes and planks to challenge guests to balance like a chipmunk, climb like a raccoon, jump like a squirrel, perch like a bird and hang like an opossum. At the pinnacle of this trek will be a 24-by-32-foot treehouse with expansive views of the Appalachian woodlands and its wildlife. The space also can function as a classroom or a presentation station. For those who do not wish to climb 60 feet into the sky, there will still be a mile and a half ground-level footpath trail system to walk and enjoy nature’s wonders, Franks said.
The farm also has more than 15 log structures, including event space for more than 500; five log cabin inns with modern amenities; a Barn Retreat Center wired with the latest technology; seven museums; and planned events include Way Back Weekends.
(606) 326-2661 |
Heritage Farms will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays during September and October. There will be extra educational programming at the Farm on Wednesdays. Visit heritagefarmmuseum.com for more information.
Contact: Rebekah Perry, (304) 522-1244, rebekahperry@heritagefarmmuseum.com