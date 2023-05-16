Historically, off-year elections produce a low turnout of voters — and primaries in off-year elections see even lower.
In Boyd County, the polls were a bit hit and miss in terms of turnout.
A little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a handful of voters were casting ballots at the Catlettsburg Senior Center. Poll workers there reported the turnout was "fair" with more Republicans voting in their primaries than Democrats.
The Boyd County Community Center, which — over the last few election cycles — has been one of the most popular voting centers, was dead at noon. Almost all the cars in the gravel lot belonged to poll workers. One remarked that the two people entering to receive a ballot was "the lunch rush."
About 176 people had voted at that center by midday, a fairly remarkable low for the center that saw lines out the door in the November midterms.
The Midland Branch of the Boyd County Public Library, which proved in last year's election to be a popular destination for voters thanks to its ease of parking, proximity to Ashland and Westwood and the Cannonsburg/Summit areas, wasn't very busy, either.
Poll workers reported turnout was steady and better than expected for an off-year primary, with 280 voters having cast their ballot by 12:15 p.m.
One Greenup County poll worker in Raceland — who has worked elections for about 10 years — said she didn't expect to an extremely busy day, but the turnout was somewhat steady. However, as of 5:55 p.m. — five minutes prior to the polls closing — only about 400 (a little more than 10%) had logged their votes at the Raceland Board of Education Office.
Poll workers and voters alike seemed to favor that venue — a new building with spacious areas and favorable handicap accessibility — over the old Raceland gym.
There at Raceland, poll workers did encounter a scare prior to 6 a.m. when they discovered the machines had no power. But the old turn-them-off-and-back-on trick worked to perfection once again.
Greenup County had 19 total polling places as Clerk Andrew Imel worked his first election.
Be it the dreary weather, the candidates, the lack of interest or a combination of the three, the Carter County casted votes were lighter than the expected turnout during an off-year election as of midday Tuesday.
Over on the west end, only one voter appeared in the gymnasium of Tygart Creek Elementary around the lunch hour with poll workers reporting a "slow" morning.
One poll worker at Tygart Creek said the lack of local political candidates on the ballot made a large difference in the crowd seen on Tuesday and the steady rotation of voters last November during the general election.
Traveling west down U.S. 60, West Carter Middle School — containing the precincts for a large population of Olive Hill — was just as sparse.
One set of poll workers reported only 34 voters across a five-hour span. They estimated about 10% of the state's voters were expected to turn out.
The precincts for Clark Hill recorded only about eight people by early afternoon.
According to voter statistics, 556 voters are registered to vote in the Smokey Valley precinct, but as of noon, only about 40 had turned out per a poll worker who asked The Daily Independent, "Does the county clerk know you're here?"
Across the county on the east end, poll workers with decades of service between them said this was a low turnout of voters, even compared to previous years' primary elections.
Blaming the rain and lack of highly contested races, "here we sit," one poll worker laughed.