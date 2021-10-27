ASHLAND When Melanie Tierney found it difficult to find hairbows to match her daughter’s outfits, she decided she could solve the problem on her own. She would make the ribbons herself.
“I just decided on a whim that I was going to try my hand at it and became really good at it,” Tierney said. “We’d go in places and people wanted to know where we got it and they wanted one, too. I started putting them in a consignment store and I did really well.”
She would eventually open Melanie’s Bowtique in Ashland. The store has been in the Camayo Arcade for about six years, selling mostly children’s items but some specialty shirts and other items for adults, as well as hair accessories.
The brands of children’s clothing the store carries include Children’s Cloth, Serendipity, Swoon Baby, Mud Pie and Haute Baby.
“I kind of know the trends after all these years, but sometimes it is trial and error,” she said of how she buys for the store. “I always say if I would buy it for my children, I think customers would buy it.”
Tierney is just one of the stores that will participate in the Camayo Arcade’s Holiday Open House, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6. (The store’s regular hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays.)
She said her store will sell personalized elves for charity; profits from the elf sales will go toward providing Christmas for children on The Giving Tree through CAReS. It’s an important aspect to the business, Tierney said.
“It’s not just about selling clothes. It’s about making connections with people,” she said. “I’m in people’s special moments, and that’s what it’s about.”
Having a business in the arcade is special: it is the first indoor shopping mall in Kentucky, opening in July 1926. Its location in downtown is important, too, Tierney said.
“It seems like the heart of downtown is always where I wanted to be,” she said.
Also participating in the arcade’s open house are Leander Blue, a boutique clothing store that also sells party and gift supplies; and Hollie Studios, the studio of photographer Hollie Witkus, whose studio is set up for Christmas shoots; and Appalachian Art House, which includes 30 vendors.
“It’s really a collection of 30 small businesses in one store,” owner Christy Harris said. “I know there’s been talk about cargo ships sitting in the ocean that can’t be unloaded right now and I think more people are going to look toward small businesses for their holiday shopping. We’re reminding people when you shop small business, this helps them pay their electric bills.”
Harris said the art house has plans for the open house, including sales and vendors.
“We’re sponsoring a Santa mailbox in front of the store for kids to bring Santa mail and include a self-addressed stamped envelope and they’ll get a handwritten letter in return,” she said, adding the first 100 in the store will be entered to win door prizes. There also will be activities for children.
“We’re also going to have Make It Mondays,” she said. “We’re going to offer a class or a kit that you can come and get and take home and make.”
(606) 326-2661 |
Holiday Open House at the Camayo Arcade will be from 10 am. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6.