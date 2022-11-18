ARGILLITE Tyler Wells is up to his ears in deer since the Nov. 12 gun season opener.
The first day of gun season — essentially Christmas Day of outdoorsmen and women all around the Commonwealth — started pretty normal for the owner of AW Meathouse in Argillite.
Wells and his son went out, and the little boy bagged a seven-point deer.
Then it was back to the meat processor Wells opened earlier this year — by the end of the day, 68 deer were brought in for processing.
Talking to Wells on Wednesday, the bearded butcher said 200 deer have been brought in to make deer steaks, deer sausages, deer tenderloin and more.
“We’ve been very fortunate for how cold it’s been,” Wells said. “We’ve been able to keep them out here on a trailer before bringing them in to skin them.”
For the uninitiated, deer has to hang a bit in order to dry before getting processed into cuts — inside the meat locker, carcasses were hanging three to a hook.
By the end of this week, Wells said he had hoped to get started on turning these carcasses into meat.
The kill room for livestock has been converted into a skinning facility, where two experienced butchers remove the hides from the deer in a matter of minutes.
The guys in the kill room are even keeping a Styrofoam cup full of bullets. Sure, they’re too mashed to reload, but maybe an industrious reloader could melt them down to cast some shot.
On top of all this, Wells said they’re still butchering beef.
“We didn’t know how this would go being our first year, so we had some beef orders too in case we didn’t get enough work,” he said. “Once we finish up beef, we should be able to get started on the deer.”
Wells was clear — he’s keeping a clear line of separation between the deer and the beef, with a sizeable lane between them in the meat locker.
“We’re trying to take all the precautions we can, not only for sanitation, but also make sure everyone gets the meat from the deer they bring in,” he said. “That’s always a concern with processors — are you getting the meat from the deer you brought in or are you getting a mix?”
While the deer are primarily coming from Greenup, Boyd and Carter counties, Wells said he’s getting some as far as Shelby and Fleming.
Since the deer are coming from all over, Wells said he’s working with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologists to do testing to make sure Chronic Wasting Disease hasn’t made it to the area.
CWD is a neurological condition in deer that has spread to 23 states, but so far has stayed of Kentucky. Typically, it causes deer to starve, act weird and eventually die.
While Wells said it was overwhelming having so many deer brought in, he’s glad to be here for the hunters.
“When you don’t have a meat processor, people might not go into woods that year,” Wells said.
In fact, one teenage boy brought in his first deer — a 10-point buck.
“I told him he’s going to be hunting quite a few more seasons before he finds a buck that will top that,” Wells said. “He was real proud.”
Speaking with Wells Wednesday, he said he hoped to get up on the hill with his rifle in his hand and see what he could do. But that’s been tough, he said.
“There’s always a rush at the end of the day,” he said. “But hopefully I can get out there.”
Bagged a deer? Wells has you covered — he said he’s not turning anyone away this year.
The basic processing fee is $125 with $5 per pound of beef fat added to the deer (you want that fat, or else the deer tastes dry), $4 for a summer sausage and $5 a pound for breakfast sausage.
AW Meathouse is at 494 Log Town Road in Argillite and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.