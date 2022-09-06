CATLETTSBURG Steady rainfall dissipated Monday morning long enough for quite a lineup to slither through the historic part of town.
It's become custom for the streets of Catlettsburg to host an annual Labor Day parade for generations now.
A few in the crowd said they don't recall a time before coming to the event, besides the gap year during the pandemic.
The morning was dreary, a little damp, and most would assume the last day of a long weekend meant sleeping in — but not for those who grouped alongside the street awaiting the parade, just like they had years prior.
Standing along the sidewalks eager to collect candy was Rick Cheney, a native of Boyd County.
Cheney said he hasn't missed the parade since he was 8 years old, back when he would ride his bicycle downtown to watch the spectacle.
"It didn't matter if we went on vacation," Cheney said. "We made sure we were back in time for the parade."
Cheney also recalled when one year he rode his 1965 Buick Skylight convertible down the strip.
Cheney has passed the tradition on as he was accompanied by his 11-year-old granddaughter, Lydia.
Just before the parade commenced, the people turned their attention to a massive American flag hung between the columns of the old courthouse as the national anthem was performed.
"Here comes the parade," was announced and Chief Cameron Logan of Catlettsburg Police Department led the way.
Marine Corporal Jacob Moore was honored as grand marshal of the parade and members of his family walked in his memory. On Friday, Moore had a monument dedication and memorial service in Catlettsburg.
Among the floats were Tim Logan Racing, Tri-State Building Trades Union-Operating Engineers Local 181 and UA Local 248 and Boyd County JFL Football and Cheer.
Multiple pageant winners sat gracefully on top of vehicles, including Jr. Miss Flame Sophie Worthington and Miss Greenup County Emma Vinson.
Mixed in the pack were various local candidates:
• Both Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and his contender, Jamie Reihs, made appearances.
Running for Boyd District Judge, Anna Ruth and Devon Reams.
• County Clerk Kevin Johnston and challenger DJ Rymer.
• Boyd County Jailer William Hensley.
• Pat Hedrick and Curtis Dotson for Boyd County Attorney.
A few County Commission hopefuls and others were present as well.
Always a crowd favorite and tradition-worthy were the Shriners with the El Hasa Oriental Band.
A host of fire trucks, including the Catlettsburg, East Fork and Summit-Ironville Fire Departments, Boyd County Sheriff's Department and Boyd County EMS brought up the rear blaring sirens and supplying candy.
Keith and Loretta Stambaugh said they've been coming to the Labor Day festivities together since they were married 45 years ago — Keith has been in attendance since he was just 10.
The Stambaughs called Catlettsburg's Labor Day parade one of the oldest and a tradition they look forward to every year.
Parked alongside the path was Spirit of America, FatBoyQ, Porky's Meat Wagon and Triple C's Coffee, making food and drink plentiful.
Live music, vendors and carnival rides made for an eventful evening.
