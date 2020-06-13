ASHLAND Bernice Henry is breaking the mold.
The lifelong resident of Boyd County was named interim city commissioner for Ashland on Thursday following Monday’s resignation of Pat Steen.
Henry has been active within the community through her roles in different organizations, including the Ashland school system with the Early Childhood Education program. Henry serves on the Board of Scope Towers, chairs the Ashland Human Rights Commission, is the vice president of the Boyd-Greenup NAACP, serves on the Interagency Council and is involved in New Hope Baptist. Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent swore in Henry during Thursday’s commission meeting.
“It’s quite historic because I am the first African American woman to have this position,” said Henry.
City Commissioner Marty Gute agreed with Henry, stating “this is a historic moment in the city,” during the meeting.
“We are deeply honored for her to join our commission,” said Mayor Steve Gilmore.
The 73-year-old is the second black person to sit on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners. The first was Wendell Banks.
“That is great,” said Al Baker, the Boyd-Greenup NAACP President. “It’s a shame this is only the second. I hope it encourages the young kids to say, ‘If she can do it, then I can do it.’ That’s what we need.”
Henry was asked by the commission to take the seat after Steen resigned from her position earlier in the week. Steen took a spot in 2018, when replaced her late husband, Marshall, who was ill at the time.
Baker said Henry is a perfect choice because of her passion for helping others.
“I think she is going to be a great commissioner because she cares,” Baker said. “She doesn’t just care about one person or a group; she cares about everyone.”
Baker said he thinks having Henry on the commission will be beneficial for the city. He said she has told him stories about the city’s history “because she lived it.”
“That’s what I plan on doing, helping, but not just the black community. I want to help the whole community,” said Henry. “We have to stop looking at this narrow viewpoint because we are all citizens of Ashland and to accomplish anything we have to work together.”
Henry attended Ashland schools her entire life. She went to a segregated school in Ashland until the ninth grade. When the school’s integrated, she and her mother moved to Ashland. She was part of Paul G. Blazer’s second graduating class.
“There are some concerns and I know we have some work to do, but that is a given,” said Henry. “It is how you look at it and I think we have a glass half-full rather than half-empty. We have some things we need to learn together.”
Henry said she is honored she was asked to be a part of the city commission.
“I’m proud of my community and I think the vast majority are very supportive of equality,” said Gilmore.
“I feel like I can help a lot,” said Henry. “I just desire to make a difference.”
