Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore announced Bernice Henry would fill the city commission seat vacated by Pat Steen, who resigned earlier this week.
Ashland's city commissioners voted during Thursday's noon meeting on Henry's addition. Sworn in by the Honorable Judge John Vincent, Henry will serve through Dec. 31. Henry has lived in Ashland the majority of her life, according to a city press release. She graduated from Ashland Blazer High School.Henry has spent nearly 30 years working in the Early Childhood Education Program, formerly known as HeadStart. She's the Community Engagement Coordinator.Henry is the vice president of the Boyd-Greenup NAACP.More to come on this story.