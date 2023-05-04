SOUTH ASHLAND
It’s not every day you get offered a haircut by Princess Leia, but by golly when you do, you take it.
Daily Independent Photographer Matt Jones and I had wrapped up an interview for a weekend feature when we decided to swing by Retro Cuts in South Ashland to check out its Star Wars Day festivities.
We’d heard tale the hair stylists would be dressed in full Star Wars costume to celebrate May the Fourth.
But when we got there, a hair stylist dressed in street clothes was chopping off a man’s hair. She said Kevin Steele, the owner of Retro Cuts, and hair stylist Karissa Willett were down the street.
As if walking straight off the set of Episode 4, Karissa wore a tunic with her curled in the iconic side buns made famous by Carrie Fisher in the 1977 mega-blockbuster.
Steele, dressed as The Mandalorian, walked beside. Both were carrying bags from the 29th Street Pump-N-Shop, affectionately known by locals as Jack’s Market.
“Do you have any appointments we can get some photos of?” Jones asked.
Steele said there was no way he could cut hair in his costume. Willett said she could, but she didn’t have any bookings until the afternoon.
So I got in the chair and got a trim up.
“Is this the first time you’ve ever had your hair cut by Princess Leia?” she asked.
“Yes,” I said.
“Well, it’s the first time I’ve ever cut hair dressed like her, too,” she said. “So I guess we’re both sharing a moment here.”
Willett said it was right funny walking into gas station dressed in her full get-up, but I reassured her any gas station attendant in Ashland has seen their fair share of strangeness.
Willett said she’d been into Star Wars since seeing it in middle school. She quickly developed a crush on the dreamy Harrison Ford as Han Solo.
“We started talking about it and we all liked Star Wars, so we figured this would be something fun to do with the kids,” she said. “And we like it, too. It’s nostalgia for us.”
While Princess Leia might be known for cutting down storm troopers and wielding light sabers, I can say this — she can cut a mean do, too.