Greenup County lost a legend over the weekend, with the passing of longtime newsman and outdoors columnist G. Sam Piatt.
The King of the Kinniconick, the Baron of Bass, the Sultan of Salmon, the Duke of Deer, or even the Earl of Squirrel, will fish and hunt no more.
Piatt, 88, died Saturday night at home of cancer he had been diagnosed with only about two weeks ago, according to longtime neighbor Dee Dee Scythes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Bonnie, as well as two sons.
Piatt left behind one daughter and 50 years of journalism in the Tri-State, ranging from police blotter fare to public meetings to murder trials.
But he will probably be best remembered for his columns on the outdoors, appearing in The Daily Independent and in the Portsmouth Daily Times.
Bobby Carpenter, the Judge-Executive of Greenup County, said Piatt was a fixture in the community for years.
“When I got started (in the 1990s), Sam Piatt was the one who showed up to the meetings to cover them, he was the one wrote about us,” he said. “It’ll be a tall task to replace Sam Piatt. He was a true legend in this community.”
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods remembered working with Piatt quite a bit back when he worked as a Kentucky State Trooper.
“He was a true gentleman, I could tell him something off the record and he wouldn’t burn me,” he said. “I could trust him.”
In fact, one time Woods invited Piatt along to witness a raid down in Catlettsburg. When the law showed up, Piatt was standing there on the street corner, waiting for them.
“It was one of the neatest things I’d seen,” he said. “We go do a raid and here’s the newspaper man waiting on us to watch it. He was a writer from an era long-gone by.”
Tom Clay, president of the Kentucky Outdoors Press Association, said Piatt was a natural storyteller — he could spin a ghost yarn around the campfire just as well as he typed out copy about the county fair.
Clay recalled numerous stories about Piatt — his late father Soc Clay used to call a day that went wrong “a G. Sam Piatt kind of day.”
Like that time the Kentucky Outdoors Press Association rented out a cottage for its annual fishing trip. Piatt went on the lake while the rest got settled into the rental, only to learn it had been double-booked and their accommodations were moved a mile up the road.
According to Clay, a honeymooning couple were the rightful occupants of the cottage.
“We tried to get the word to Sam, but I guess we missed him,” he said. “He ended up walking into that cottage and sitting there eating Little Debbie cakes and drinking pop, watching the Ohio State-Michigan game.”
The new bride came out and asked who Piatt was — he replied he was Tom’s friend, meaning the younger Clay. It turns out, her husband’s name was also Tom.
“He’d been there an hour before they figured he was in the wrong cottage,” Clay said. “When he got up to where were at, he said to me, ‘I guess I made a boo-boo.’”
Then there was the time he’d accidentally popped his Volkswagen into neutral while unloading a boat, sending it into Greenbo during a fishing trip — that too was a Sam Piatt kind of day, Tom Clay recalled.
But despite the shenanigans he’d get into, Clay said Piatt was a good newsman, always looking to get the facts.
“He was a magnificent,” he said. “He always stuck to the facts. If you caught a bass that weighed 13 pounds, 8 ounces, he didn’t say it was 13 pounds, 6 ounces. He cared about the little details like that. He always made sure he had his facts.”
Clay continued, “I don’t know if there will ever be another Sam Piatt. We’ve lost two in six months, between my dad, Soc, and Sam.”
I had the pleasure of meeting with Sam a couple times — the first time, we went fishing all over Lewis County, trying to track down smallmouth bass in a muddy Kinniconick. We always wanted to get back together for another trip — but life regrettably got in our way and the trip never happened.
One thing I’ll never forget is, though long retired, he kept a notepad in his Ford Ranger, ready to take notes if the occasion called for it. The other thing I’ll never forget — although he was in his late 80s, he could still wade a stream like a young man. I reckon when you’re trying to put fish on the line, you can do some amazing things to get them to bite.
The last time I saw Sam was up at the Greenup County Fiscal Court House. He was up there with the rest of the gang from the Kentucky Outdoors Press Association to present a check to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to fund some kids on scholarship to go to Camp Webb. Ever the newsman, he wrote down the KFW educator’s name and phone number on a piece of paper, then he handed it to me.
“That’s her name there,” he said. “I’m not writing about it — I’m retired.”