BARBOURSVILLE
Though West Virginia might be known for coal, it ought to be known for gold.
Golden Trout, that is.
If you ever make a trip out to the Seneca Rock/Dolly Sods area of West Virginia — Ashland City Engineer Steve Cole and I are both two good people to email about it — you might come across a little town called Petersburg.
Now, Petersburg ain’t much — it’s a typical West Virginia town with a main street lined by brick, turn-of-the-century store fronts, a bank with the town clock and gas stations on the outskirts.
When you enter Petersburg, however, there’s a sign that greets you — Petersburg: Home of the Golden Trout.
I remember seeing that sign when I was a kid when we’d take a little vacation to stay at Yokum’s campground, in the shadow of Seneca Rock. As I got older and became infected with the fishing bug, I made a vow to myself that one day I would catch me one of those suckers.
And Friday, by golly, I damn near did.
Before we get into it, here’s a little background — when West Virginia’s own Chuck Yeager was out in the desert beating the brakes off the sound barrier, he and a buddy of his would go to the mountains of California and fish for Golden Trout.
Yeager, a good ol’ boy from Lincoln County, got hooked on those suckers. He introduced a superior to them and before you know it, Yeager performed the second-most important mission of his career — introducing the Golden Trout to the streams of New Mexico.
Now all this is to say, that Golden Trout, so cherished by the late and great Yeager, has absolutely nothing to do with the West Virginian Golden Trout.
The West Virginian Golden Trout is the result of a mutation of rainbow trout back in 1955 at the Petersburg fish hatchery, according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
Hatchery manager Vincent Evans happened to spot a yellow-colored fry among the thousands of rainbow trout in its tank. Nicknaming it “Little Camouflage,” he separated the odd fish out and put it in its own tank.
Little Camouflage, it turns out, was a girl. Evans and the gang started experimenting with breeding her — at first, the fish turned out like regular ’bows, but then some turned yellow. After a bit more refinement, the state of West Virginia decided to introduce the Golden Trout to the public in 1963, just in time for the centennial of the Mountain State’s founding.
According to the DNR, Golden Trout prefer a bit more shade than their Rainbow cousins due to the lack of pigmentation. They might be a little more reluctant to bite than a typical ’bow, but they really aren’t all that different.
Down there at Barboursville Lake — a pond inside the village’s park — we, the fishing public, sat on the banks waiting for a bite.
Some of us were sitting with rods on a pole, hoping they’d strike some Power Bait. Others were twitching Trout Magnets on weighted bobbers across the water. A couple old timers were tossing Rooster Tails, maybe hoping for that reaction bite.
Nada, nothing.
There I sat, in a corner of the pond, with my fishing partner, Dolly Parton — a bulldog-labador mix — with pinch of Power Bait on the end of one line and a Trout Magnet at the end of the other. As jigged the little grub into the shore, I saw my other rod start to snap to and fro.
I picked it up ... nothing.
I leaned the rod back up against the stick and again it started twitching.
That’s when I looked down and saw Dolly’s little tail thumping the handle of my rod.
So I moved the rod to the other side, cast back out and waited.
I was probably about two filtered cigars — yeah, times are tight — into this expedition when I saw a piece of gold hop out of the water. Then I saw another one. I cast my grub set up over to the area and started twitching; that’s when I seen the other rod tip start a-bouncing.
I grabbed a hold of it and yanked back, setting the hook. I kept the rod low — the line kept running away from me.
Having reeled it to the shore line, I pulled up and saw the West Virginia Golden Trout — as much of a golden trout as a Ford Escort with a Porsche emblem on it is a 911 — was on the end of that line; about 15 inches, a real pellet-puffed fat boy.
Before I get into it, I have to confess, I have owned many a net but hardly ever used one. I’ve had the occsional fish flop off the hook at the last minute, but you know, that’s just part of it. Nine times out of 10, I’ve been able to flop a fish onto the bank, into the boat or wherever.
Well, that one time out of 10 happened.
The damn line snapped.
And down went that West Virginia Golden Trout into the water — I saw his tail shimmer as he shot off into the deep.
Barboursville Lake being what it is — a spot so over-fished, catching a Blue Gill is an accomplishment — that was about as a good as I was going to get that day. And seeing how everyone else was doing, I almost caught the fish for everybody.
Of course I stayed a tad longer — fishing is like the casino; something always happens to keep you suckered in. But if you stay too long, you wind up losing money and pissing off your wife.
Now, the Gold Rush is here — for y’all on this side of the river, get yourself an out-of-state license and head on up to Barboursville to catch the one that got away.
As for myself, I think I’m going fishing elsewhere.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at (606) 326-2653 or henry@dailyindependent.com.