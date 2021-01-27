ASHLAND Community activist Bernice Henry has many hats hanging on her coat rack.
She’s the vice president of the Boyd-Greenup NAACP. She sits on the Ashland Human Rights Commission. She’s a mother and a grandmother. She’s a retired educator. Last year, she served as an interim commissioner on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners.
Now, she’s got another hat to wear — serving on the Kentucky Human Rights Commission.
“I am very honored to be named to this commission,” Henry said. “It’s good to see that God still has a plan for me. I’m looking forward to this new journey in life; I’ve always wanted to leave the community better than I found it.”
Similar to the local human rights commission — which investigates housing and job discrimination complaints — the state human rights commission comprises of 11 commissioners. Seven of those commissioners represent each of Kentucky’s state judicial districts, while four are at-large members.
Henry’s appointment by Gov. Andy Beshear is to a vacancy on the 7th District seat, which comprises of 16 counties in eastern Kentucky. Henry, who was also recently reappointed by the city commission to the local human rights commission, said wearing the two hats will complement her duties.
“On the local level, we’re looking at local complaints, and on the state level, we’re looking at issues on a larger scale,” Henry said. “This will allow me to work as a liaison between this area and the state and hopefully bring resources here we don’t typically have.”
Henry thanked former Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore and Rocky Adkins, Beshear’s Senior Adviser, for making recommendations on her behalf.
Between mid-2019 and mid-2020, the state human rights commission fielded 411 discrimination complaints, according to their annual report. Of those complaints, 74% were job-related, 17% were housing-related and 9% were public accommodation-related.
