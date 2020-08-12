Steve Little is a respiratory therapist who works at St. Mary’s Hospital in West Virginia and has been in the field for 32 years. When Little first entered the field, the qualifications were a one-year certification in CRT (Certified Respiratory Therapist) or a two year RRT (Registered Respiratory Therapist), and Little earned his Associates Degree and RRT at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth. Currently, the requirements begin with a bachelor’s degree, and continuing education in the field.
“We go through continuing education regularly,” Little said. “Our ventilators, for instance, are much more advanced than they used to be. It’s unbelievable the advancement I have seen in 32 years. It’s all very high-tech stuff now.”
The technological advancements ensure safety and accuracy, Little said.
“When I started, our charting was paper-charting,” Little said. “Now everything is computerized. You scan the patient and scan the medications, and it helps to make sure they aren’t given the wrong thing.
“A lot of people don’t know exactly what respiratory therapists do, because we do a little bit of everything.” Little said. “Most people do know that we do the breathing treatments. But we also do post-op treatments and deep-breathe the patient so they are less likely to get pneumonia. And we are also the ones who run the ventilators, check blood gases, and I personally do pulmonary function testing.”
Pulmonary function itself covers a lot, Little said. “Pulmonary function testing checks lung capacity, and how fast you can blow air out. People with COPD, for instance, have trouble getting the air out. They call that an obstructive disease, and our machine can determine if they have that or a restrictive disease such as black lung and asbestosis. I used to do a lot of testing for black lung, where I am at in West Virginia,” Little said.
Still another test in Respiratory Therapists health monitoring is indirect calorimetry. “Basically, this test counts calories,” Little said. “The machine that does this counts calories which is important for patients who are on a ventilator. Patients who are on a ventilator are fed through a tube, and if you don’t give them the proper amount of calories, it can cause problems. Your body, instead of burning fat, will burn muscle firs.
“And what is your diaphragm, but a muscle. And if you don’t give the patient enough calories, it’s hard to get them off the ventilator.” Little said most people are probably not aware that nutrition plays such a role in respiratory therapy, but proper nutrition helps them to maintain their strength.