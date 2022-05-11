Over the course of the school year, tech-savvy students at Ashland Middle School have developed a piece of equipment that will allow Alzheimer's patients to stay at home longer.
Along the way, the group has been crowned state champions twice in two different competitions. The project brought along the honors of being Kentucky's Champions in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. Most recently they brought home the statewide STLP (student technology leadership program) Best 6-8 Project in Kentucky.
Students who worked on the project sit on stools around a worktable. Around them computer parts, drone and other pieces of technology are on the walls and table. Sitting on top of a cabinet is their STLP trophy, which takes the shape of Kentucky.
They refer to the space "the backroom" as it is located on the back of a classroom filled with computers. The students have access to 3D printers, Chromebooks and more.
In the classroom a giant banner hangs in honor of their STLP championship. There is also a banner in the school for their Samsung Solve for Tomorrow championship.
The system is powered by Raspberry Pi, a small computer, not to be confused with the berry-filled desert.
The idea is to help people with Alzheimer's disease be able to continue to live at home for longer, said Ryder Phillips.
Eighth-graders who worked on the project sat around a work table. In front of them, a black box sits. On one side of the box is screen. On another side, a web camera pokes out.
The top slides off to reveal the inner workings of the system.
Caretakers can use an app on their phone to program reminder for the person. The assistant can recognize visitors. It can also be used to video chat, so a caretaker can check in from afar.
A brainstorming session many months ago led to the inception of the project. It was the group's favorite idea, said Reagan Hayes.
Zac Johnson shared that they learned that the moment someone with the disease is removed from their own home and placed in a nursing home or other care facility, the disease progresses faster than it would in their own environment.
The students learned much about a variety of subjects from coding and engineering to medical science.
"It was cool working with the device, and it will translate a lot to medical or science careers," said Rilee Bohanon.
Nearly half of the students raised their hands when asked if they were considering science-based medical or engineering careers. A few were more confident than others about what they want to do when they grow up.
Ryder Prickett was rather confident that he wants a career based in science. The project gave him insight that he found valuable.
"It also shows a great example on how disease can have a variety of impacts on people's lives and how some people don't have as serious of Alzheimer's as others, which can be the same for lost of other diseases," said Prickett.
Hayes said they knew very little about the disease before they began the project.
"I'm glad we learned about it," said Hayes.
The team put in many hours, and worked tirelessly to get the assistant just right for the different phases of their various competitions.
“We came from very little to do this,” said Hayes.
Luke Corliss said the group had to convert inches to centimeters to millimeters and back to centimeters again. There were so many conversions to get the 3D print just right.
The box was 3D-printed at AMS. The school only has one printer that has the capability to print that size, said teacher Mark Harmon. Phillips said they had difficulties getting the openings in the sides just right so the screen, camera and speakers would fit in the perfect placement.
It took many tries. In front of them, though, is a prototype. An in-home assistant that began as an idea. The idea turned into a cardboard box, then it was bright orange, said Phillips. Now a black box with a white top sits on a worktable inside Ashland Middle School.
The team is looking to improving the product. It has a sizable presence at the moment. Johnson said they are looking to make the box smaller so it can fit in more places inside someone’s home.
Their most recent win with the in-home assistant was inside Rupp Arena.
On the bus to Lexington from Ashland, the students rehearsed their presentation. They made it inside Rupp Arena and went through their first interviews with judges. One judge told them to stop reading from cards and to begin having conversations. They took the advice to heart.
They were interviewed by groups of two judges and then again by a group of four near the end. Three rounds of interviews took place, and the judges continually questioned the students to narrow down their picks for awards.
Five of the students were lined up backstage. They were in the back of the line. They figured the back meant they were in sixth or seventh place, said Johnson.
Corliss noticed how the line was moving and what placements the students were getting. Those in the front placed lower. If AMS was in the back, he realized, they were likely the winners.
They are nearly the only students backstage. They heard their name called, the team was number one again. A second championship was won with the project.
When asked what they think that says about them, Corliss said “we work hard” and Prickett said “we’re definitely the best.”
Johnson laughs, “we’re so humble.”
They all begin to laugh and joke about being the best and needing to be more humble. The students crack jokes, but when asked about the mission behind the project, it has little to nothing to do with winning, that’s icing on the cake.
The best part of the project, said Phillips, was creating something that can help someone.
In June the team will head to New Orleans for the International Society for Technology in Education conference. They excitedly discussed the options for travel Wednesday. Johnson looked shocked by the cost of flights and charter buses and the speed of trains.
The groups laughed and threw out ideas for travel, Bohanon joked that they should have asked Jeff Bezos for some funds to get them to the conference in style. The students recently had a video conference with Audrey Powers and John Bamonte. Bamonte is a Director of Operations and Powers is the Vice President of Operations and an astronaut for Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origins.
Whether by bird, plane, rocket, charter bus, train or most likely a van, the team of eighth graders will finish up their Ashland Middle School experience in Louisiana.
Johnson said he hopes to take the Home Assistant with them to high school and help propel the Blazer High School's beginning STLP team further.