Helping Hands in Greenup will reopen its store to the public beginning Monday. Patrons will be able to visit the store Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the restrictions in place under the COVID-19 pandemic have necessitated numerous changes for the safety of both staff and customers.
Staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and other PPE, and patrons wearing masks will be mandatory. There will be a limited number of customers allowed in the store at any single time as well, and signs will indicate the 6-foot recommended distance to satisfy social distancing.
Floor Manager Cindy Evans said that initially only clothing will be available for purchase, due in part to it being easier to ensure proper disinfecting.
Under normal circumstances, Helping Hands offers other services and has other items for sale, but in-person traffic at the store will be limited to only the purchase of clothing. The Food Pantry, she said, is still in operation, but interaction for that is limited as well. Though the Helping Hands in South Shore closed at the beginning of the year, the Greenup location still delivers food to South Shore.
“We take a box truck to South Shore,” Evans said. “We give everyone except the seniors their food on the second Friday of the month. And the seniors, we give their regular box and their commodities on the third Friday of the month.”
The best way to find out which programs are available and the procedures, Evans said, is to call (606) 473-6916 during the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. “We will be happy to see everyone’s smiling face,” Evans said. “We just need to stay healthy and keep wearing that mask.”
Dan Blevins, the Executive Director of Helping Hands, commented on the changes as well. Blevins said the store has been cleaned thoroughly, and that cleaning and sanitation will be a regimen going forward, with most things disinfected every 20 to 30 minutes.
“We redesigned the aisles to make them easier for social distancing,” he said. “And we have made other changes like eliminating the waiting room for right now. We have also installed new HVAC filters and are doing temperature checks and asking people to call when they arrive to avoid crowding outside the store as well.”
Helping Hands has been serving the area for decades, providing a variety of assistance to those in need. Blevins said he understands that need continues, if not actually increases, during extreme circumstances like the pandemic, and they are dedicated to serving those in the community who need them the most. Part of that support is protecting the health of those in need while providing essential services.