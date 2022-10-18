ASHLAND Before a well-attended Ashland Rotary meeting, Hillcrest-Bruce Mission Director Mike Maynard told the city’s gentry that there’s a difference between compassion and helping those in need.
“You can really categorize it into things that help and things that are compassionate,” he said. “Rarely does compassion actually help, but it’s needed.”
Maynard said issues facing the impoverished, such as food insecurity, lack of clothing and other basic necessities, are symptoms of a wider problem.
“Take a food pantry — all you do is help with food, but that doesn’t change why they need the food,” Maynard said. “Providing basic needs isn’t moving people towards self-sufficiency.”
Maynard told the Rotarians that compassionate projects such as the mission’s food pantry are still important nonetheless, because they provide “touch points.”
“We’re able to interact with those in need, and after a while, they begin to share what’s going on,” he said. “But in order for them to share the real problems they’re facing, they have to trust and respect you.”
While many charitable organizations may put together food boxes to hand out to the needy, Maynard said he’s found a better practice that returns choice back to the person asking for help.
“When you hand out a food box that’s been prepackaged, you might be handing that person food that they can’t eat for medical reasons,” he said. “However well-intended, you’re basically saying, ‘take this food and be grateful you have it.’”
Instead, Maynard said there’s a food pantry at the Bruce Mission where those in need can “shop.” They come in and take what they need; the same goes for clothing as well.
“There’s always that concern that some people will take more than they need, but what we’ve found is 99% of people will just take what they need,” he said. “We’ll deal with that 1% who doesn’t. But we’re not going to let the actions of those few make it where we don’t trust the many people who are doing the right thing.”
Maynard said breaking down barriers even come to little tweaks, like making sure there’s no desk between case managers and clients, to make it feel that they’re on an equal playing field.
“What we have to do is change the dynamic of help,” he said. “If we restore dignity to the process and give people a say in how they receive help, that puts them on the road to self-sufficiency.”
Maynard’s personal motto down at the mission is simple — if somebody wants to help themselves “we’ll move heaven and Earth and to get you over the hump.”
And according to Maynard, the approach has seen results — 70 people seeking services at the mission are now gainfully employed, 15 have received their GEDs and 30 have started college.