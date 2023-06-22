GRAYSON They’re making progress, Jean Adams would tell you.
Adams is the founder of HELP (Health Equipment Loan Program) in Carter County, an organization helping those in need of medical equipment.
She also wants to help those in her county who need ramps at their homes. She located more than 50 who need that help.
“Of course we can’t provide for everyone right now,” she said, but students in Next Step Ministries are making a contribution.
For a total of four weeks, student-volunteers/workers from Next Step will be in Carter County, getting a new group each week. They sleep at New Beginnings church camping-style, in sleeping bags and on air mattresses. The locals embrace them.
“An 84-year-old lady made them chocolate chip cookies, and they absolutely loved having something homemade,” Adams said. “The lady said she might make peanut butter cookies next.”
The students have made three ramps for area residents.
Some qualify for a Carter County home improvement program that serves those below the poverty line; this program helps others.
“This targets the ones that are just a little bit over the poverty line,” Adams said. “They never get any help.”
The group has helped Adams and she has helped direct them to jobs that need to be done.
“They are helping people in Elliott County, too,” she said. “Half of them visited Chapel House and Friendship House (assisted living facilities). They played bingo and read the Bible to those who wanted it.”
They also help with mowing, home repairs and cleaning — whatever is needed.
As the founder and operator of HELP, Adams is in the position to know what is needed. Her 501c3 helps connect donations of health equipment like wheelchairs to those who need them. She interacts with people enough to know their needs. She said any donations of pressure washers, weed eaters, cleaning supplies, lawn mowers, lumber or cash donations would be helpful.
Adams said she has found volunteer work via HELP fulfilling, and understands that Next Step participants will, too.
“When I lost my son to drugs; I wanted to die with him,” the 68-year-old said. “But now, I know there is always somebody depending on me to help them. I feel so needed now, I feel like I can’t die.”