ASHLAND Eastern Kentuckians and their spouses affected by layoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive assistance through ReWork EKY, a new program to connect them with training or new job opportunities and quickly get back to work.
Funded through a National Dislocated Worker Grant awarded to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet from the U.S. Department of Labor, a $2.4 million share of that grant will be administered by the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program. The grant will allow EKCEP and its partners to help dislocated workers and their spouses in its 23-county service area find new employment or retraining for a new career, with an emphasis on virtual career counseling, remote work, online training and work-from-home careers.
“This is a trying time for our region. Not only are we facing staggering unemployment numbers, but we’re also having to rethink how we work to find our people employment,” EKCEP Executive Director Jeff Whitehead said. “We have to reimagine, refocus, and reinvigorate Eastern Kentucky’s workforce and economy. With ReWork EKY, we’ll be able to better assess our clients remotely, as well as help them and our businesses find ways to make working from home work for them.”
One big change, Whitehead added, is the implementation of Kentucky Career Edge, a virtual career services platform, where those who have been affected by COVID-19 will need to register. Clients must:
• Visit ekcep.us/careeredge
• Click on “Create Account”
• Click on “ePortfolio”
• Complete the checklist
• Under the “Program” field, ensure “COVID 19 Layoff” is selected
• Click on “Career Cluster”
• Complete a short assessment
For assistance, email ReWorkEKY@ekcep.org.
ReWork EKY partners include EKCEP, Teleworks USA, SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region), and others. The program will promote virtual career and workforce services, training both workers and businesses on transitioning to remote work via our Teleworks USA initiative and EKCEP’s business services experts, as well as securing remote-work job placements for workers. The program also will deploy additional higher-skill, fully online training through existing partnerships with several higher-education providers in the region.
ReWork EKY is also working with local health departments and other agencies to identify and create paid, temporary humanitarian job opportunities for dislocated workers. These opportunities could involve jobs that will help these departments and agencies with pressing needs due to their growing COVID-19-related workloads, such as food and medication delivery and other duties as determined.
“Eastern Kentucky has had a history of overcoming whatever hardship is thrown at us — and we think that now is no different. ReWork EKY is the light we all need during these difficult times to find our way out,” Whitehead said. “We will rethink, rebuild and ReWork EKY in the coming months to get our region back to where we need to be.”