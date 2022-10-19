ASHLAND The opening of Hibachi Express Poke Bowl on the corner of 15th Street and Greenup Avenue is something of a dream realized for Jacky Lin.
The 35-year-old restaurateur opened a similar eatery in Morehead about seven years ago.
“That’s when I thought, Ashland will be the next location,” he said, noting the store is in a great position for attracting festival and riverfront concert crowds.
Hibachi in Ashland will have its grand opening on Thursday, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The menu offers poke (pronounced pokey) bowls, which are bowls of cold food; customers may choose a base of rice or mixed greens, topped by a choice of protein ranging from raw tuna to cooked chicken, seafood or tofu. Each bowl also includes a choice of vegetables, flavor sauce, topping and crunchy items. There also are signature bowls, combinations created by Lin.
He’s not offering sushi, but his restaurant in Morehead does. He said he determines what the menu is by what the area is lacking and also by what he sees as popular among residents.
Also on the menu are soup, salad, appetizers, rice or lo mein dishes and there are daily lunch and dinner specials.
The restaurant also serves bubble milk tea, also known as boba tea. The beverage consists of strong tea mixed with milk or cream, sweetener and boba, which is chewy tapioca balls. Lin learned to make a very specific bubble milk tea from his supplier, Qbubble.
“I went to New York City and took their class,” he said. “They won’t let you order supplies unless you take the class.”
Lin started cooking in a part-time job when he was in high school in Louisiana.
“The restaurant was a hibachi place with sushi,” he said. “It had a huge buffet of a variety of food.”
Eventually, he moved to Minnesota to help a friend start a poke bowl restaurant. He later opened the Morehead location, which is in a service station. He said hibachi chicken is the most popular dish there.
“I saw a need to fill and I saw a gas station for sale,” he said.
Lin said his staff of five has been training in Morehead for about three weeks; he will stay at the Ashland location for a few weeks until the business gets going; then, he will split his time among locations.
Hibachi Express Poke Bowl, at 207 15th St., will take online orders at HibachiPokeAshland.com or orders may be placed by calling (606) 393-1888.