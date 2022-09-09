ASHLAND The Ashland man apprehended earlier this week by the city police SWAT will undergo a competency evaluation, a Boyd County Judge ordered Friday.
Herbert Moore — who inherited a $1.75 million settlement due to his brother's 2018 death while in custody at the county jail — appeared via Zoom from the Boyd County Detention Center for arraignment on an indictment charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment and multiple counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
At Friday's hearing, Moore's attorney and the prosecutor told Judge George Davis that they wanted Moore to undergo a competency evaluation before the cause could move any further.
Moore's indictment relates to an Aug. 11 incident in which police said he fired a shotgun at a figment of his imagination.
Moore's legal troubles stretch back to 2003.
Davis set the next pretrial hearing for Nov. 18, with the caveat that if Moore's evaluation comes back quicker, they can get him on the docket sooner.
