CATLETTSBURG The sole heir to the estate of the man killed at Boyd County Detention Center was indicted by a grand jury once again.
After Michael Lee Moore died in custody at the Boyd County Detention Center allegedly at the hands of four deputy jailers, his youngest brother inherited a $1.75 million settlement from the jail's insurance carrier, according to previous reports from The Daily Independent.
Since becoming a millionaire, Herbert Moore Jr., 50, of Ashland, got more than just some cash.
He seems to be banking indictments to sit right alongside his Benjamins.
Most recently, Moore Jr. was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury Tuesday on six more felonious offenses.
On Aug. 11, Moore Jr. called the police to make a report of a slaughter at his residence on Valley View Drive, according to previous reports by The Daily Independent.
Once officers arrived to Moore's home, he reported that he had fired a shotgun into the ceiling at the sound of someone talking.
Moore then told them he fired rounds from his pistol into a person standing in the doorway of the basement, according to court records.
The police report doesn't state the officers uncovered a bloodbath when they arrived. Officers actually didn't see much of anything — except for Moore, a convicted felon in the possession of guns.
The grand jury found enough evidence on Tuesday to head toward a trial on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancer.
Moore was charged in February 2020 with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, DUI, receiving stolen property, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and speeding.
Those charges stemmed from an incident where Moore grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and slammed her to the ground while she was holding an infant, according to the records.
Previous reports state Moore then put on brass knuckles and swung at the victim before picking up a pistol and chasing her and the baby through the house.
At the time of that incident, Moore was out on bond after he was accused of showing up high inside the Ashland PNC Bank. The report stated Moore kept falling asleep while talking to a teller — he also had a gun on him.
He was charged with public intoxication and possession of a handgun by a felon, according to court documents.
According to the most recent indictment report, Moore has been found guilty and convicted of felony offenses eight times.
In June 2021, Moore was convicted of receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as three counts of third-degree wanton endangerment.
In March 2015, a Martin County Circuit Court found Moore guilty of receiving stolen property.
In July 2009, Moore was found guilty on two counts of third-degree burglary in Martin County.
Moore was found guilty of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful transactions with a minor and theft by unlawful taking.
His earliest felony in the indictment record took place in 2003 when he was convicted of assault under extreme emotional disturbance.
As of this writing, Moore was not in custody at the Boyd County Detention Center.
