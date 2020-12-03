CATLETTSBURG As the Huntington pill case may be coming to trial, reports show a major class action lawsuit involving local counties could be heading toward a $26 billion settlement.
If the New York Times is accurate, $24 billion would be paid over the course of 18 years to 2,000 local governments across the country based on the population, overdose deaths, number of addicts and the number of prescription opioids. Lawyers involved in the case would be taking the remaining $2 billion to the bank.
If divided evenly, that would work out to an average of $12 million for each of the 2,000 governments involved in the suit.
The multi-jurisdiction litigation is being held in Cleveland, where the thousands of cases have been consolidated.
Back in 2017 and 2018, Boyd, Greenup, Rowan, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott and Morgan counties in Kentucky and Scioto and Lawrence counties in Ohio signed onto the suit against three major drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health, companies that gained billions of dollars in blood money over the course of the opioid epidemic.
Johnson and Johnson is also a defendant in the suit and is expected to pay out $5 billion as a part of the settlement.
For regular readers, the three distributors ought to ring a bell — they're the same one in lawyers' crosshairs in the Huntington case.
Similar to the Huntington suit, the National Prescription Lawsuit is charging the companies with creating a public nuisance, due to the millions of pills pumped into each jurisdiction.
However, the suits also accuse the companies of committing a Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act violation.
RICO
The RICO Act, passed by Congress in 1970, has been used to break up criminal organizations like the Mafia and Hell’s Angels. The idea behind the RICO Act is to take on whole organizations rather than targeting individual members. In order to gain a RICO conviction, prosecutors have to prove a defendant has performed two or more underlying crimes — such as murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking and wire fraud — as a part of a criminal enterprise.
Unlike a simple conspiracy, where two or more people get together to commit a crime, the “criminal enterprise” must be an organization that exists independently from the folks committing the crime.
For instance, if Jack, Joe and Mary get together and sell dope out of their trailer, that's a conspiracy. If Jack, Joe and Mary join the Pagans Motorcycle Club and sell dope on behalf of the organization, that could be a RICO Act violation. That's because the Pagans would be an organization that stands on its own.
In addition to doing it as a part of an organization, prosecutors have to prove that a defendant had some decision-making power in the venture. Going back to our dope dealers, if a federal prosecutor can prove they were setting street-level prices, that shows they had some say in how the organization was run.
One of the biggest factors in a RICO violation is if the crimes affect interstate commerce. With the dope dealer's example, moving a little bit of meth might not meet that standard. But if Jack, Joe and Mary start trafficking firearms on behalf of the organization, that could meet the standard.
While federal prosecutors have used RICO to break up the major mobsters of the Northeast, the act has been invoked in numerous civil suits as well. Similar to a criminal RICO violation, a civil RICO has to prove a pattern of racketeering by a criminal enterprise that impacts interstate commerce. In addition, the plaintiff has to prove that the RICO violation caused a direct injury to them.
In the National Prescription Opioid Lawsuit, the drug distributors are accused of engaging in a pattern to divert opioids into the black market.
According to the suits, the distributors — who buy at wholesale price — get cheaper doses of pills from the manufacturers at the higher volume at which they sell them. The more they order, the less per unit they pay. With cheaper pills, they can either drop the prices for retail pharmacies or they can keep the prices the same and pocket the difference, per the suit.
AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson make up 85% of the wholesale prescription opioid market, according to the suits.
As distributors of powerful, addictive narcotics, the three companies had a duty under both federal and state law to monitor, investigate, reject and report suspicious orders of opioids, according to the suit. The regulatory body overseeing these distributors is the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“The size of an order alone, regardless of whether it deviates from a normal pattern, is enough to trigger the wholesale distributor's responsibility to report the order as suspicious,” one lawsuit states.
With the fox guarding the hen house, the lawsuits said the distributors allowed the pills to flood the market in order to reap greater profits. The DEA issued numerous administrative actions against the distributors, forcing them to enter into settlements and fines.
To combat the heat from the feds, the suits state the distributors used trade groups and lobbyists to pressure the U.S. Department of Justice — which oversees the DEA — to halt prosecutions and to have Congress strip the DEA of its power to immediately suspended a distributors license.
“The epidemic still rages because the fines and suspensions imposed by the DEA do not change the conduct of the defendant wholesale distributors,” one suit states. “They pay fines as a cost of doing business in an industry which generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. They hold multiple DEA registration numbers and when one facility is suspended, they simply ship from another facility.”
Even when they were hit with compliance issues, the distributors straight up lied to authorities and the public about how they were correcting their issues, according to the suits.
All this is to say, the governments suing the drug distributors are accusing these companies of dealing painkillers and lying about it to cover their butts and keep the money rolling in.
How many pills?
The DEA has system called the Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System, which keeps track of the pills from the manufacturer to when a customer fills their prescription at a pharmacy. The numbers from that system are confidential, however some good reporting a few years back by the Charleston Gazette-Mail showed the distributors were flooding West Virginia with pills based on numbers in the system.
Most of the suits perused by The Daily Independent show some startling statistics, especially on the Ohio side of the river. Here's the amount of prescription painkillers pumped into our community, per the lawsuits.
Kentucky
• Boyd: About 9 million doses of opioids were dispensed in Boyd County between 2013 and mid-2017, which equals out to 185 doses for every person in the county of about 48,000 people. Broken down per year, you're looking at around two-months-long refills a piece.
• Greenup: As identified in the book “Dream Land,” which details the country’s opioid epidemic, Greenup County had one of the first pill mills in the country in the 1990s. While the state cracked down on them, that didn't deter drug distributors — the suit shows 14 million doses were dispensed in the county of 35,000 over a three-and-a-half-year period. That works out to 391 per man, woman and child in the county.
• Carter: Around 6.7 million doses were dispensed in Carter over the same period, working out to 251 pills for every person in the county. Additionally, 848,000 doses of naloxone and the like were dispensed in Carter, which means if every single person in the county of 27,000 overdosed on opioids in that period, they could've been revived 31 times — each.
• Elliott: In the county of around 7,500 people, 1.5 million painkillers were dispensed in the three-and-a-half-year window established in the Kentucky suits. Again, that's 210 doses for every single person, from the newborns to the great-great-grandmothers of the county.
• Morgan: Another small county in the area with 13,300 — roughly half the population of Ashland — 4.8 million doses were dispensed in the same time frame as written previously. That's 363 for every man, woman and child, or roughly 121 per every single person in those years.
• Rowan: In the county of 24,000, more than three times the size of Elliott, a lawsuit states 6 million doses were distributed over three and a half years. That's 243 doses for everyone.
Ohio
• Scioto: One of the hardest-hit counties in the nation in terms of drug addiction, this lawsuit illuminates how the heck we got here. According to the suit, 49.22 million opioids were sold by the distributors to pharmacies in Scioto County between 2010 and 2015. With a population hovering around 80,000, that works out to 615 pills for every person in the county.
• Lawrence: Right next door, Lawrence County had 27.5 million opioids sold by wholesale distributors in the same five-year window. For a county of 62,450, that's around 440 pills of every single person in the county.
West Virginia
• Cabell: Truly one of the leaders in combatting the opioid epidemic, its suit filed in the class action shows 39.94 million pills were shipped to its pharmacies between 2007 and 2012. With 96,319 people living in the county at the time, that's about 414 pills for everyone in that snapshot of time.
• Wayne: Between 2007 and 2012, 8.2 million doses were sold to the pharmacies through the country. In that window of time, the population was estimated at 42,481, which works out to 193 pills for everyone in the county.
