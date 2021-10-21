CATLETTSBURG After a two-week break due to the Brad Roberts trial, a Boyd County grand jury had a lot of catching up to do.
And they didn’t fail to deliver — the grand jury issued indictments against about 25 people this week, a heavier week than usual.
While typically the grand jury in Boyd County tends to indict a group of charges in one session — such as one week with mostly drug cases, another week with a mess of child support cases — this week was a true Whitman’s candy box sampling of the Kentucky criminal code, from murder to identity theft.
An indictment is merely a formal statement of charges and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone indicted is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Amy Erwin aka Kimberly Irwin, 39, of Topmost, Kentucky, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, she was indicted on one count of identity theft and two counts of second-degree forgery. In the other case she was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Terry G. Sullivan, 56, of Rush, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Richard C. Waggoner, 19, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in fentanyl or carefentanil and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Amanda Crabtree, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fourth offense or greater DUI, one count of second-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and two traffic violations.
• Lois Blanton, 40, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Larry A. Oxendine, 20, of Rowland, North Carolina, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, one count of first-offense possession of a second-degree substance and two traffic misdemeanors.
• Cody Nicholson, 30, of Nitro, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy S. Nichols, 25, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of shoplifting, one count of public intoxication, one count of second-offense simple possession of meth and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Edd Pack III, 28, of Plain City, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of automobile theft exceeding $500 in value.
• Kade C. Lewis, 27, of Deland, Florida, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Amy Vansant, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Bruce New, 52, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of first-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI and an equipment violation.
• Jonathan A. Enyart, 32, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense promotion of contraband.
• Kaci M. Blair, 32, of Ashland, was indicted on three counts of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Rebecca D. Adkins, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Rybak, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• James L. Fitzgerald, 33, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree forgery.
