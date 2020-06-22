EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the second of a two-part series. The first story ran in Saturday’s edition.
According to a Kentucky State Police report — procured by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting in 2018 — rabies vaccinations were found to be expired, as well as Randy Skaggs' license to administrate them.
The Trixie Foundation founder, whose “no-kill animal sanctuary,” as he calls it, is located in northeastern Kentucky, freely admitted to the allegation.
“That was accurate; it's not now, but was then,” Skaggs said. “What I was doing, and people don't know this, was vaccinating all the animals when they came here. But I wasn't doing it every year. I was doing it upon their arrival where they went to the vet.”
Skaggs categorically denied claims made by Julia Sharp, a longtime Skaggs critic, that he did not take his animals to the veterinarian's office. He produced a set of documents showing transactions at the office over the years — The Daily Independent could not verify their authenticity. The state police report states a local veterinarian had seen an average of three to four dogs per week since 2014.
Former Trixie employee Jennifer Jones said she took animals to the veterinarian's clinic from time to time. She said, most of the time, Skaggs would decline the vet's recommendations. One document, for a cat named Drucilla, stated the animal was “very sick,” suffering from dehydration with a poor prognosis. It stated someone — Skaggs’ name does not appear on the document — declined euthanasia.
“He told them no and had me bring it back to die,” she said. “Then when I left, he started telling people I'm a cat killer.”
While Skaggs has been accused of allowing animals to suffer instead of euthanizing them, he has denied it. He said when an animal quits eating and loses its will to live, he will euthanize them — before that, he said the animals are “happy and they're with their friends and family.”
“We've had animals that we've sent there that they've recommended we euthanize and they'll say, 'we have to say that,'” Skaggs said. “We'll take that animal home and it might have a few more months. That time will ultimately come. And when that time comes, I can show you records where that's been the case, we take them back to be euthanized.”
Jones said during her time at the shelter, 10 dogs died. Only one, to her direct knowledge, was euthanized.
After state police left in 2018, Skaggs still had the dogs — he had told officers he would not surrender them voluntarily, according to the report.
When authorities returned this year, that changed. A mix of state troopers and animal rescue volunteers seized the animals — Jones said she supervised the dogs, because she knew most of them from her eight-month stint bridging 2018 and ’19.
“At first they didn't want me up there because they didn't want me dealing with Randy, but then when I started telling them about the dogs, they were like, 'you know them, you need to come,'” Jones said. “I lost my voice after a couple of days separating them out at the shelter we took them to.”
Sharp's organization, TLC Rescue, oversaw the fostering of the dogs. She said the dogs looked horrible when they first arrived.
“One dog didn't even get out. They euthanize her on site. We had several who should've been euthanized on site. We've had a few we didn't think were going to make it, but did,” she said.
One dog, she claimed, was so famished it couldn't walk. After getting some food on its ribs, the dog can walk today, according to Sharp.
Other dogs were relieved, according to Sharp, now that they were getting away from aggressive dogs.
Skaggs recalls the May 2 raid a bit differently.
“I was down here on a Saturday morning, and Joe (a worker) was up there on the hill when they came putting out food and fresh water because we don't have running water up there, so we have to take it up there with a trailer in 5-gallon barrels, five or six at a time,” Skaggs said. “All of the sudden, I had a telephone call that the police are here and they want you to come here immediately.”
Right off the bat, Joe Pace said the raiding party put down the oldest dog, Consuelo.
“Here, we can make preparations for a dog of that age,” he said. “They killed it right there — that's what upset me. We make do for older dogs and aggressive dogs even. They have their own run area, we keep them separate.”
Skaggs said within the week after the seizure, six dogs were euthanized.
“That's the animal control mentality; if it's not perfect, it's not fit to live,” he said.
Skaggs also claimed authorities almost shot another dog on the property, stating officers used Mace on it because it “was terrified of five or six people circling him.”
“They Maced the poor dog, scared to death of people,” he said. “Here he was left to be a dog. They took that dog and killed him because he was not adoptable. He was a beautiful dog, in the prime of his life.”
‘Animal lover’s dream job’
“Nestled beside a bubbling brook down in a secluded valley surrounded by a pristine, heavily wooded green forest, our humongous, 400-acre, 28-year-old Appalachian 'No Kill' Animal Sanctuary, The Trixie Foundation (the largest facility of its kind east of the Mississippi River) seeks another energetic 'team member' (there are already five of us here now) to live and work at our 'no-kill' sanctuary for unwanted, abandoned dogs, cats, horses, chickens (and soon other 'farm' animals such as cows, pigs, sheep goats, etc.) that we've rescued over the many, many years.”
That's a sample of one of the Craiglist jobs ads for the Trixie Foundation. At the bottom, the ad states “no 'druggies' and 'drunkards' considered!” However, according to Jones, that's exactly who Skaggs is looking for.
Jones, a recovering drug addict, said she was desperately looking for a place to stay when she replied to the ad.
“I had to find a place to live where I could take a dog with me,” she said. “I was desperate.”
Just as the Trixie Foundation is a second-chance spot for unadoptable dogs and cats, Skaggs said he believes in second chances for people, too. Over the years, Skaggs said he has hired convicted felons, drug addicts and sex offenders to tend to the animals.
“People that would have a hard time anywhere can come here and change,” Skaggs said. “Become somebody you want to be. Don't get a job flipping hamburgers that you hate, that you're going to leave in three days or three weeks.”
But, to Jones, who said she conducted preliminary interviews with applicants, Skaggs is looking for something else.
“Basically if you had any contact to the outside, he flat out said, 'Nope. I'm not going to hire you. You have too much going on on the outside.' If you had family or friends on the outside and you wanted to leave, he wasn't going for it,” she said.
Skaggs said his foundation in its 30 years of operation has never taken taxpayer money. However, documentation provided by Jones, as well as Skaggs' own job advertisements, show workers are can qualify for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits, the state and federal government food stamp program.
Jones said the meager wages offered by Skaggs — even he stated the pay was “minimal” — were in place to keep people from leaving. She stated Skaggs would advance a little bit of money earlier in the week so that, by pay day, a worker did not have the ability to leave.
Living conditions at the facility have been documented in the past — the KCIR investigation uncovered a report by the state labor cabinet showing exposed wiring, black mold and no smoke detectors in the employee living quarters. Sharp claimed employees were forced to defecate in buckets, however Jones stated her living quarters had sewage and water.
Jones did note other quarters had water and sewage fixtures removed due to the septic system not being up to code. She stated she knew of at least three employees who did not have regular access to a commode — one allegedly “did his business in the corners of the house.”
That labor report showed, as of 2014, Skaggs did not have any running water or electricity in his living quarters.
Leaving the compound, according to Jones, is a challenge. She said Skaggs publicly disclosed her past drug issues and the loss of her family in a car wreck, characterizing it as a murder. If the airing of dirty laundry wasn't incentive to stay, the “emotional blackmail” of the animals' well-being would do it, Jones said.
“He used to tell me all the time that if you leave, it's your fault these dogs get put to sleep because you left me here by myself,” she said. “Just crazy, ridiculous stuff.”
When Jones left the compound, she took one dog with her. Jones said she believed Skaggs gifted her the dog as a way to keep her around.
Jones said she does not disclose where she is working now, out of concern Skaggs will harass her employer.
“I still work with animals, so I don't want him calling them and saying I'm a cat killer,” she said. “They wouldn't believe it, but that's what he would do.”
Like many former employers, Jones turned to working with Sharp. Skaggs has said Sharp intentionally tries to bribe employees to leave and make statements against him.
Sharp stated they merely come to her because they hear about her all the time.
“He blames everything on me,” she said. “So when they get out, where do they go? The come to me.”
Skaggs was contacted in order to discuss the employment conditions further, but did not return a call by deadline.
NOTE: The Daily Independent will update readers on the status of civil and criminal cases involving the Trixie Foundation.
(606) 326-2653 |