ASHLAND With summer winding down and the first day of school quickly approaching, students all across the region will soon be met with passionate educators and welcoming members of faculty and staff.
Students at Oakview Elementary are fortunate this year as they will be accompanied by a special, award-winning staff member.
On July 29, Danny Fugett, a custodian, was selected by representatives of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) as the winner of the Fred Award.
According to the KASA eligibility requirements, recipients of the Fred Award showcase dedication and commitment to their people. The finalists then submit a video about themselves and their qualities to KASA representatives for selection. Fugett was awarded in Louisville.
In 2004, author Mark Sanborn published a book in honor of Fred Shea titled “The Fred Factor.” Shea worked as a postman for the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years. Sanborn’s book included four main principles giving life to the Fred Award. In order to have the Fred Factor, one must make a positive impact on those around them, love their people fiercely, change mundane experiences into remarkable ones and operate as a role model for those around them.
“Everybody loves Mr. Danny. The kids just light up when they see him come in the cafeteria,” said Rebecca Howell. Howell is starting her ninth year as principal at Oakview Elementary School and has worked alongside Fugett for three years.
“We are so excited,” Howell said.
Fugett says he is just doing his job.
“I just look at it like a list of things that need to be done,” he said. “I’m just having fun. If there’s something bad going on in their lives, I know at least they’ll have a good time here.”
Fugett decorates the school for holidays, specifically Halloween — when he hangs handmade ghosts from the pipes in the gym and googly eyes for students to find.
“I switch them up every couple of days so they’re always looking around for them,” he said.
Fugett also told of a time he helped another teacher assemble water slides for an end-of-the-year celebration.
“Nothing is ever broken because Mr. Danny can fix it!” said Howell. She elaborated on Fugett’s ingenuity — from roses made out of paper for kindergarteners to a wheelbarrow, Fugett will get it done, according to Howell. “He really is the heartbeat of our school and so humble,” Howell continued.
“I don’t know if I’m the heartbeat of the school, but I’m sure a part of it. I went somewhere with an opening for my skill set and it’s the best fit I’ve ever had,” Fugett said.