GREENUP Two Greenup County High School students were taken to the hospital Friday, resulting in rumors and a statement from the school district.
Following the spread of misinformation, the district made a statement that was sent to all Greenup County High School parents and posted on Facebook.
“In an effort to eliminate false information, we are notifying you that there is no emergency at GCHS this afternoon and the school is operating on a normal schedule. Two students were taken to the hospital this morning for an isolated medical incident. The incident did not impact the rest of the student body. Thank you for your patience as we work through this process and deal with ever-changing rumors,” the statement read.
Greenup Superintendent Traysea Moresea said everyone was fine. The two students were being cared for by medical professionals. Moresea could not comment further because the situation deals with the individual health of students.