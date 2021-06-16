ASHLAND When Taylor Cowan talks about tea, his passion is evident.
No wonder: It was part of the team that saved his life.
But he wasn’t always a fan.
“Not only did I not like tea,” he said, referring to his childhood. “I was averse to it.”
He was a coffee drinker and many of his friends were baristas. He was living the life of an avid coffee drinker.
Then, when he was a senior in college, Cowan, a 21-year-old English major, was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He underwent surgery and chemo, but it was difficult, of course.
“I was tired and it was hard to go to class,” he said. His college wouldn’t let him miss more than three classes and also wouldn’t let him unenroll.
Cowan’s mother, Kelly Murphy Cowen, daughter of the late Hal Murphy of Ashland broadcasting fame, sent him a tea set, the main piece being a flowering tea pot. He began making tea every evening.
“The first several cups were truly awful,” Cowan said. “Eventually, I read the directions and got a thermometer and used filtered water, and it got better.”
As the flavor got better, the culture of tea became more appealing, bringing a sense of calm to his life, Cowan said.
“What I didn’t realize was the ritual of getting tea could bring peace and clarity and provide a sense of well-being and health to your life,” he said. “I wasn’t a cancer patient and I wasn’t failing school and I wasn’t letting someone down. I was focused on making tea.”
Cowan went on to work in tea industry before starting Spirit Tea in 2015. The company imports tea for sales to shops but can be found online for individuals shopping for unusual tea. He has been nominated for the prestigious StarChefs Rising Star Award, which is awarded to up-and-coming culinary professionals who “represent the vanguard of the contemporary American dining scene.”
Cowan was in Ashland last week to speak to attendees of the Lunch and Learn program, who met at The Jockey Club inside Corbie.
“I enjoy doing tea tastings. It’s my favorite part of the job,” he said. He also travels the world — especially Asian countries — studying tea and looking for new products. Tea tastings allow him to share his passion for tea and educate those who are more casual tea drinkers.
“I was surprised at the amount of tea literacy in that room,” he said of the event. “They were very inquisitive, and that’s good.”
He said he’s not elitist about tea, meaning he’s not appalled by those who add cream or sugar to their cups; he doesn’t even cringe when a drinker ices tea.
“Ready-to-drink and iced tea are upcoming trends in tea,” he noted. “You should enjoy it any way you want to.”
At the tasting, he introduced three teas: a white darjeeling tea he described as delicate, earthy and lightly floral; brandy oolong, which is a sweet tea from Taiwan that is popular with children there and often is consumed from a brandy snifter; and Thai clear heart, a black tea that is “strangely unctuous with rose and maybe a little honey to it,” he said. Of those three, his favorite, and the crowd favorite, was the white darjeeling.
Now, Cowan has been cancer-free for several years, but he will always have the spiritual healing tea provides.
“I’m very charmed and lucky to be able to work in this job,” he said. “I will never leave the ritual of tea behind.”
