CATLETTSBURG Boyd County lost a hero Friday in a tragic crash in the northern part of Norway.
Cpl. Jacob M. Moore 24, of Catlettsburg, was listed as one of the four Marines who died Friday as a result of a crash of a MV-22 Osprey during a NATO exercise in the Scandinavian country.
According to the Marine Corps Times, the official newspaper of the branch, Moore joined the service when he was 20 years old, and served as the crew chief of the aircraft. In the service, he received decorations for the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Prior to joining the Marines, Moore was a student in Boyd County schools, were he was described as a “quiet jokester.”
Bill Boblett, Boyd County’s superintendent, said Moore was fairly reserved, until he warmed up.
“He could really be a jokester once he opened up,” Boblett said. “We were proud of him when he joined two years after high school, and it’s a tragedy he died serving our country.”
Added Boblett: “We’re all in a sad state — we’re praying for his family and have been in contact with them.”
Hunter Kenser played on the Boyd County High School football team with Moore in the mid-2010s. While the two lost touch after graduation, Kenser said he remembers Moore could always bring humor to a bad situation.
“Let’s face it, we didn’t have the best season when I played with him,” he said. “Neither one of us played much, since I was a freshman and he was a sophomore. But he always had a way of making you laugh when it seemed like things weren’t good.
“He was a really good guy and a really good person,” Kenser added. “I’m praying for his family.”
According to the Marine Corps Times, the other three killed in the crash were Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts, and Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.
The crew was reported missing at about 6:30 p.m. Central European Time when they were late arriving at a base north of the Arctic Circle, according to the paper. At the time of the crash, the aircraft was traveling through rain, heavy clouds and wind gusts of up to 52 mph, the Times said.
After a long search and rescue effort, the Norwegians were able to spot the crash site from the air, but had to dispatch a ground team to recover the remains, the Times stated.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said he was speechless regarding Moore’s sacrifice for his country.
“What do you say? How do you describe that? It’s men and women like him who make that sacrifice to ensure our American way of life,” he said. “There’s no words to say. He’s our hero and it’s the type of men and women like him that eastern Kentucky produces.
“This is a loss to his family and his community and I know our community has their back,” Chaney added.
On Monday, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted their condolences to Moore’s family.
“I was saddened to learn that Cpl. Jacob Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was one of four Marines killed during NATO exercises in Norway Friday night. I am incredibly grateful for his service defending our nation’s freedom. My prayers are with his family in this difficult time,” McConnell tweeted.
“Britainy and I are sending our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Cpl. Jacob Moore. We honor his bravery and service and hold all the families impacted by this tragic accident in prayer,” Beshear tweeted.
Moore served at the Marine Corps Air Station in New River, North Carolina. In a letter quoted in the Marine Corps Times, Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm stated “the pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves.”
“We will continue to execute the mission while keeping these Marines and their service on the forefront of our minds. We will never allow these Marines’ sacrifice to go unnoticed or unappreciated,” Holmes wrote.
