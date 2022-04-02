CATLETTSBURG Cpl. Jacob Moore arrived home to Catlettsburg Friday afternoon. The streets were lined with American flags and community members wishing to pay their respects to the fallen soldier and his family.
Flags rippled through the wind as sleet fell from the sky. Children with signs that read “Thank you for your service,” “We Love You” and “God Bless our Marines” stood respectfully along the street.
Roger Moore, of Catlettsburg, who has no personal connection to Cpl. Moore, stood against a stone wall awaiting the arrival of the Marine. Roger Moore said Cpl. Moore was an American soldier. It is only right that Roger and others show up to honor the Marine and his family.
“He gave all,” said Roger Moore.
Cpl. Moore died March 18 during a NATO training exercise in Norway, according to the Department of Defense. Cpl. Moore was one of four Marines in the aircraft who were killed during the accident.
Cpl. Moore was 24 years old and assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina.
County vehicles lined Louisa Road with American flags flying above the road/street on Friday. The Boyd County community along with others from around the area and state stood atop the old courthouse steps under a large American flag snug between the cement columns.
The U.S. and Kentucky flags on the pole in front of the courthouse flew at half staff.
County employees stepped forward into the street with their vehicles. The Boyd Countians stood attentive as the lights of a Catlettsburg Police cruiser approached the corner of Oakview Avenue and turned onto Louisa Road.
Only the sound of windblown flags and running vehicles were audible as Cpl. Moore followed the police escort through the city to the Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home.
As Cpl. Moore passed by the courthouse, Mike Wurtz, of Ashland, saluted the Marine.
“It hurts us all,” said Wurtz, adding that the support and hurt extended beyond Boyd County and is statewide.
Wurtz is with AmVets 95 in Greenup. He is an Army veteran and native of Ashland. Wurtz is the one who makes sure flags are placed on the graves of soldiers.
“I’ll be there until the day I die to see that this young man gets a flag,” said Wurtz.
Just before the funeral home, two Marathon Refinery fire engines parked on opposite sides of Louisa Road draped a flag across the sky above the road the procession would follow.
Captain Ryan Adams said the fire crew hung the flag and stood with their community to show support.
“It’s what we do for our heroes,” said Adams.
He pointed up the road toward the courthouse and shared that anyone can look up the road and see the support.
Community members stood in reference and honor with flags in hand. Police and fire departments from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia rode home with Cpl. Moore Friday. Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, Barboursville Police and South Point Fire were among the local agencies outside of Kentucky to join Cpl. Moore and his family.
A motorcycle brigade followed behind Moore and the civilian vehicles in the procession. One played “Amazing Grace” as the engines of dozens of motorcycles rolled through Catlettsburg. The Rolling Thunder and other military-affiliated organizations joined the line of those who stood behind Moore.
A trio of Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies followed by another Catlettsburg Police officer were the final vehicles that had Moore’s six on Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Monday in honor of Cpl. Moore.
Services for Cpl. Jacob Moore will take place at his alma mater, Boyd County High School. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday with the funeral services Monday at 11 a.m. Following the services, Cpl. Moore will make his final journey through the county he called home before being laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East.
