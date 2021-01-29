According to Editor & Publisher, a West Virginia newspaper company filed a federal antitrust lawsuit on Friday against Google and Facebook charging them with monopolizing the digital advertising market.
HD Media LLC, which owns The Herald-Dispatch (Huntington), the Charleston Gazette-Mail and six weekly newspapers, filed a 42-page complaint, according to E&P, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
HD Media claims Google has monopolized the digital advertising market to the point where it is capable of extracting a supracompetitive share of HD Media’s advertising revenues, according to E&P.
The complaint alleges Google and Facebook violated antitrust laws by conspiring to further their worldwide dominance of the digital advertising market, according to E&P.
HD Media’s complaint states that Google’s monopoly of the market threatens the extinction of local newspapers across the country.
“We invite every other newspaper in America to join this cause,” said Doug Reynolds, HD Media’s managing partner. “We are fighting not only for the future of the press but also the preservation of our democracy.”
Fitzsimmons Law Firm PLLC, Farrell & Fuller LLC, Robbins, Geller, Rudman & Dowd LLP and Herman Jones LLP is representing HD Media.