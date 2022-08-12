CATLETTSBURG At Friday's quick meeting at the Boyd County Fiscal Court, Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods asked the court to look into hazardous duty benefits once again.
As Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said, he remembers hearing about hazardous duty pay discussions when he was a kid.
"I think just about every judge with paintings on these walls and every court that's been with them has had to deal with this," he said. "But I have a lot of questions that we need to get answered from the state retirement."
Hazardous duty pay allows a person working in a hazardous occupation — in this case, sheriff's deputies and the county deputy jailers — to draw 100% retirement if they retire at 20 years of service. In the event of an early retirement, that payout is reduced to the 15-year mark, with 67.5% paid out then.
Ashland and Catlettsburg offer hazardous pay benefits, but the county does not. Woods asked the fiscal court to look into it again for the sheriff's office and the detention center.
County Treasurer Patty Ball said the additional cost of the benefit would be about $600,000 to cover the sheriff's office and $1.2 million to cover the jail.
Chaney said he plans on consulting with the state retirement and to get more information for the next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 13.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• The fiscal court approved a proposal from Great American Flooring to replace the floor in the jail kitchen at a cost of $15,950. County Administrator Justin Pruitt said the work will start right away and the kitchen will be able to stay open throughout the work.
• The fiscal court approved a change in vendors for medical personnel at the jail, pending approval by the county attorney. Jailer Bill Hensley said there wasn't any issue with the quality of health care, but the old vendor had overcharged a few times and failed to correct the errors in a timely fashion.
• The fiscal court approved the sheriff's settlement of $27 million. Woods said there was a 96% collection rate.
• The fiscal court approved $8 million in unbudgeted revenues, mainly sourced from the second installment of the COVID funds.
• Chaney issued a proclamation for the Boyd County National Little League 12U softball All-Stars for winning the state championship and representing Kentucky in the regionals.
• The fiscal court reappointed Lloyd Lowe and Darrell Bowling to the Big Sandy Water District and Mark Meenach to the Cannonsburg Fire Protection Board.
