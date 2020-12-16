ASHLAND Ashland football’s defensive coordinator had just watched his unit silence a perennial powerhouse in the Class 3A state semifinals, limiting Belfry to a meager three points. Any number of Tomcats could’ve received the game ball, but Chad Tackett was a mission to deliver the cherished item to the press box.
Dicky Martin, the voice of the Tomcats, was in the middle of interviewing star senior Keontae Pittman when Tackett rushed in with the surprise prize.
“What a shock that was,” Martin said. “Here came Chad, and he said, ‘the coaches and players want you to have the game ball. It’s for you and Dirk.’ ... I started bawling like a big baby, but that’s OK. It’s good to cry.”
David “Dirk” Payne was one of many men on Martin’s mind as Ashland polished off a 10-3 defeat of the Pirates on Friday night at Putnam Stadium. On Saturday at 11 a.m., Ashland will suit up to face Elizabethtown at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Tomcats beat E-Town for the state championship in 1967 — Dick Martin, Dicky’s father, was on the call for that one.
The last time the Tomcats cracked into the semifinals and finals (in 1990), late Ashlanders Hank Hillman, Doug Childers, Payne and Dick Martin were important, present figures in Dicky Martin’s life.
“I wish they were here,” Martin said. “Those are four guys I miss daily.”
Payne was Martin’s broadcasting sidekick for about four decades. They teamed up to bring the action to the ears of so many faithful fans over the years, including 1990 — when Ashland last brought home a state title with a win over Lincoln County in Louisville. Payne died in 2015.
“I think about Dirk all the time, all the good times we had,” Martin said. “Of all the Tomcat faithful in Heaven, he’s leading the cheers right now, I can promise you that.”
Payne, who owned the former Ashland Sporting Goods store, allowed a young Caleb Tackett behind the counter after Chad had joined the Ashland staff in 2007. Caleb, now a senior, leads Ashland in tackles and has spearheaded a group that is responsible for four shutouts this fall.
“Dirk was one of the first guys to really accept me into the Tomcat family,” Chad Tackett said. “Dirk always talked to Caleb about working at the store when he got to high school. We never had a chance to see that happen.
“When you think of Tomcat sports,” he said, “Dirk and Dicky come to mind.”
Tackett has a strong bond with Martin. “He’s a phenomenal guy to have in our corner,” said Tackett, who sends Martin statistics and shares film on opposing teams on the Hudl account with Martin. “He’s the best in the business as far as broadcasting games.”
Martin has had the privilege of broadcasting 43 wins in a row, when including both basketball and football. The basketball ’Cats went 33-0, but couldn’t finish their season because of COVID-19. The football ’Cats are 10-0.
Martin said this Ashland defense is as good as he’s ever witnessed. He said the team’s overall strength makes them excel.
“I told Tony and Chad, no offense, but I think (E-Town) will score; they’ve got a couple of gamebreakers,” said Martin, who will broadcast his third state finals in which Ashland is involved — 1990 football, 1996 basketball and this Saturday’s game.
Still, Martin is predicting an Ashland win this weekend.
“We’ve got an amazing group of young men,” he said. “We’re not done.”
