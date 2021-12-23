ASHLAND Even “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is younger than the Christmas dinner tradition at The Elks.
Back in 1963, two years before Linus told Charlie Brown (and the world) what Christmas is all about, four business people in Ashland wanted to make sure those without a home in the area would have a warm meal on Dec. 25.
According to current organizer Mark Ison, those folks fed about 30 people that year. These days, volunteers serve 1,500-plus meals on Christmas Day annually at The Elks Lodge on Carter Avenue in Ashland.
Volunteers prepared spiraled hams on Thursday in order to get ready for Saturday’s big dinner following a one-year hiatus. COVID-19 canceled both the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at The Elks in 2020.
Although COVID certainly hasn’t disappeared, Ison is elated to bring the dinner back this year.
“This is monumental for the community because of the longevity,” he said.
The menu will feature ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, a roll and desserts.
An Ashland man donated 28 hams. Heiner’s provided about 1,500 rolls.
John W. Clark Oil Company Inc. gave $2,000 for Thanksgiving, and it carries over to Christmas, Ison said.
An anonymous donor gives $5,000 every year, Ison said.
While they’re “pretty well taken care of,” he said people may still bring desserts if they would like.
“Bring it down Christmas morning if you want to,” he said.
Ison said The Elks served 1,400 people at Thanksgiving, which is about 250-300 fewer than usual, “but that’s fine and dandy,” he said. They’re ready to serve again this weekend.
“If you don’t have a family, be part of our family for one day,” Ison said.
Volunteers may begin showing up at 8 a.m. Christmas Day.
People will be answering phones from 7-11 a.m. on Christmas Day accepting pick-up and delivery orders. When picking up an order, you won’t need to get out of your car.
Call (606) 324-5720 or (606) 325-3557 for pick-up or delivery orders.
Dine-in will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
