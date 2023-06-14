BELLEFONTE Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) announced Wednesday that Timothy Hatfield has joined the company’s leadership team, according to a news release.
Hatfield will serve as president of ARC’s newly formed hospital division, which will carry out the organization’s efforts to offer more comprehensive behavioral health and mental health services.
In this role, alongside Bellefonte Community CEO Johnathan Frazier, Hatfield will oversee the opening of Bellefonte Hospital and Recovery Center in Greenup County, stated the release. Bellefonte will be ARC’s first inpatient psychiatric hospital and will revive a health care facility to the region and state.
“Addiction Recovery Care has a proven history delivering quality, compassionate treatment and recovery services for our community members struggling with substance use,” Hatfield said. “Now, they recognize the need for more all-encompassing behavioral health facilities that are equipped to concurrently treat serious mental illness and substance use disorder. I look forward to being a part of this growth and making a difference in the many communities ARC serves.”
Hatfield is a Pike County native. His career includes two decades with Appalachian Regional Healthcare, where he most recently served in a position overseeing operations of Highlands ARH, McDowell ARH, Our Lady of the Way ARH, Paintsville ARH and Morgan County ARH. Hatfield also worked previously for Pikeville Medical Center.
“As a lifelong Eastern Kentuckian, I’ve had a front seat to the devastating toll that the addiction crisis has had on our region,” added Hatfield. “I’m excited to be part of a company that’s doing its part to address this epidemic and help more people return to healthy lives.”
Said Tim Robinson, founder and CEO of ARC: “As we grow, ARC continues to attract incredible talent like Tim Hatfield who is one of Central Appalachia’s most respected and experienced health care leaders. His tenure as a hospital executive will be invaluable to our team, our clients and our communities as we prepare to open our first psychiatric hospital and build out our behavioral health system.”
According to the release, Hatfield is actively involved in the Eastern Kentucky community and serves on the boards of the Southeast Chamber of Commerce, Floyd County Homeless Shelter, Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), One East Kentucky and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
Hatfield lives with his wife and two children in Floyd County.