ASHLAND The recent spread of white supremacist recruitment fliers across the Commonwealth reached a residential neighborhood in Ashland over the holiday.
On Wednesday morning, folded pieces of paper littered the street and sidewalks of Hilton Avenue — each flier containing slightly different messages but all headed with an address from Trinity White Knights, urging those “qualified” to join the Klan.
The Trinity White Knights are one of the few remaining chapters of the Ku Klux Klan listed with an active hate group status in the state.
Audra Thomas, of Ashland for Change, said she received a message this morning in a group chat with other organizers.
“Someone said there were fliers going around throughout Kentucky and it touched down here,” Thomas said.
“Outside of being someone with AFC, it’s concerning. A lot of my family and friends live here and there were fliers close to where I stay,” said Thomas.
Thomas said she found the timing of the recruitment attempt interesting as a pride event is scheduled for Saturday.
A grand jury also declined to pursue charges against police officers in the death of Clarence Wilkerson last week — giving the hate group ammunition to create racial animosity in the city.
But Ashland isn’t alone in receiving the nuisance, as the Herald Leader reported last month similar messages were recently found in Mount Sterling, Paris and Winchester.
That article includes the Southern Poverty Law Center said “fliering” is a common tactic hate groups use in an attempt to appear more influential and larger than they are in reality.
The Herald Leader also reported fliering events occurring in April 2021, August and November 2020 — some targeting Jews and Black individuals throughout central Kentucky and Lexington neighborhoods.
The fliers found in Mount Sterling echoed into Ashland, with Uncle Sam’s pointer finger inspiring a hooded figure proclaiming a “neighborhood watch,” informing readers to call the Klan’s 24-hour hotline to report crime and drug dealers.
“You can sleep sound tonight. The Klan is Awake,” is emboldened beneath the Klansman.
The 24-hour hotline instructs callers to leave their name and number for additional information in joining.
Other fliers located along Hilton Avenue touched on Critical Race Theory in schools, the Klan’s role in combatting the drug epidemic and addresses to “the lovers of law and order.”
One flier in particular instructed community members to contact their local sheriff’s department and touted “we back the blue, so should you.”
Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs said his office would be looking into the matter after he was sent a copy of the flier from The Daily Independent.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office conducted a similar investigation under the direction of former sheriff Bobby Jack Woods in 2020 after a KKK newspaper publication was found outside the home of a mixed-race family in the Bellefonte area.
At the time, Woods called the action a hate crime, but the investigation didn’t turn up a culprit.
Despite past dealings, Mayor Matt Perkins was quick to denounce the racist undertones and behavior in Ashland:
“It’s discouraging that our citizens have been subjected to this. We are a community that embraces our diversity and celebrates our differences. We are going to continue to champion everyone having equal opportunity in our city,”
Perkins continued, “I encourage our citizens to love one another and respect each other and be the good neighbors that we’ve always been. We’re not going to let anybody from the outside taint what we have here already — which is a loving community.”
“Not everyone gets along, not everyone has the same beliefs. But we have one thing in common ... that’s not acceptable here,” Thomas said.