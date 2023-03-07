ASHLAND Harm reduction appeared to be the hot topic at the fourth annual Bridges Out of Addiction Symposium on Tuesday.
The one-day event, conducted at Ashland Community Technical College, featured talks and lectures from experts in addiction and recovery, including talks on Casey's Law, families and medications used to treat opioid use disorder.
The keynote speaker was retired Michigan District Court Judge Linda Davis, who now helms the organization Families Against Narcotics.
During her address, Davis said the problem with current treatment plans is the short duration of intensive inpatient treatment. She said people who have been clean for one year have a 46% chance of staying clean and people who have stayed clean five years see their chances upped to 76%.
"We think a seven-, 14- or 30-day program is going to take care of that?" she said. "What moron thought that?"
Davis said the crux of the problem is bridging gaps in care for recovering addicts — ideally, a recovering addict would have services available to him or her for the first five years.
She said one of the biggest issues to overcome is stigma in the medical field.
"Addiction is one of the only diseases where we withhold treatment for people who are showing symptoms of their disease," she said. "Would we cut off a diabetic who keeps eating pumpkin pie from treatment? Would we make them use dirty insulin needles?"
Davis said her organization kicked off a program called "Hope not Handcuffs" wherein addicts can show up at participating police stations and ask to be put into treatment. From there, officers will call a hotline and they'll be connected with a case worker who will get them a bed.
She said the decision to have the program at police stations rather than an ER was made after they surveyed folks suffering from addiction.
"They 100% said they preferred going to a police station over a hospital," she said. "That goes to show how addicts feel when they go into the medical system."
Davis wasn't completely downing the medical profession. She said education work with major hospitals in Michigan and working with medical students have gone a long way toward breaking the stigma many addicts face.
While getting people into treatment was well and good, Davis said when they left the confines of a program they were still susceptible to relapse. So other programs have sprung up to "fill the gaps."
That effort saw the development of peer recovery coaches, who are typically recovering addicts themselves. Having that person walk side by side with them through the process increased the likelihood of success -- Davis said she saw it first-hand while overseeing drug court.
A scholarship fund was also established to get people into sober living homes, giving them a down payment to get into a program once they left inpatient care.
"This was important because it prevented them from going back to their old environment where they would use again," she said. "We've had people come to our meetings and say that scholarship saved their life."
However, families were still struggling, so another program was launched for peer support specialists to deal with families of loved ones struggling with addiction. That gave way to support groups as well.
Over the last year, a new initiative was launched to provide a mobile street clinic to hand out clean needles, Naxolone and to treat wounds on the street. By using medical students in the clinic, Davis said the effect was twofold — it gave addicts living the street the opportunity to get medical care in a non-judgmental setting, while also dispelling stigma among a future generation of doctors.
Davis said one young man, who had flunked out of drug court program when she was a judge, had been living on the street for years when he was seen by the clinic.
He'd been injecting heroin into his neck and had developed an abscess the size of a tennis ball. The clinic workers told him he needed to go to a hospital immediately, but he refused, stating that he didn't want to be treated like crap at the hospital.
A medical student said he would accompany the man to the hospital and stay along with him throughout the entire ordeal. He agreed to it and went to the hospital.
"The doctors told us he would've died within 36 hours if he hadn't been seen," she said. "That young man is clean today."
Meeting people where they're at is one of the key components to harm reduction and hopefully, abstinence from drugs and alcohol, according to Dr. Alex Elswick of the University of Kentucky.
Elswick's study of addiction hasn't been purely academic — despite a stellar, upper middle class childhood in suburban Lexington, he went found himself mired with addiction and legal troubles in his late teens and early 20s.
He eventually found himself homeless on the streets of Dayton when he wound up in a Salvation Army homeless shelter.
"My addiction is not notable, but my recovery is," he said. "You see, I had a friend named Bobby. He had to go to another shelter after he graduated, but I was able to find shelter living in a parsonage at a church where my dad knew the preacher."
Elswick said the philosophy of an addict reaching "rock bottom" — a completely hopeless state of mind and body that leads one to seek recovery — is bass-ackwards.
"What we do is we ask people to be entirely abstinent before they can access resources like housing, like caregiving from families or acceptance into recovery communities," he said. "The idea is, if we can make them so miserable they'll get help."
Elswick continued, "What people need is their basic needs met — food, shelter, clothing, security. If they have that met, they can go on to have better outcomes."
Elswick brought up the practice of rehabs kicking people out when they use.
"They're showing symptoms of a disease they told you about, and you're taking away any treatment they can get," he said. "You're saying, 'they're not ready yet.' Rock bottom has it upside down."
Citing a study in the 1990s called "The Elephant No One Sees: Natural Recovery among Middle Class Addicts," Elswick said two researches noticed a large portion of students in college displaying addictive tendencies would get clean on their own without any treatment.
He said about 46.1% got off all substance without treatment, while 75% were able to get off booze. Elswick attributed these "natural recoveries" to the lives these students led after the college, where they had resources such as a car, a job, a house and family support.
He said the recovery field should push toward a more holistic approach in the community, rather than in rehabs, where the addict sees support not only from treatment, but in all facets of life.
Part of that is harm reduction. While many people automatically jump to needle exchanges as a source of harm reduction, Elswick pointed out normal, everyday people do it all the time.
"When we put on a seat belt or drive according to the speed limit, we are practicing harm reduction," he said. "We accept there is a risk with driving and we do what we can to reduce that harm."
Elswick said by focusing on harm reduction, that can lead to better outcomes across the board — it could potentially lead to people getting clean.
Elswick is the co-founder of Voices for Recovery in Lexington, which runs a center for addicts to drop in. He said a young lady suffering from addiction came there to get her laundry done — she ended up smoking cigarettes with a peer recovery specialist on site.
While she had no intention of getting clean — she just wanted to save a few bucks on her laundry — something rubbed off. After a few weeks, she decided to go into treatment and she is now clean today.
