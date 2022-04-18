ASHLAND A hundred years ago, a speakeasy referred to an illegal liquor store or nightclub.
Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy wasn’t created to break any laws, but owners hope the food and service are so good that you feel a little rebellious eating there.
Only a week old, Sal’s is already becoming quite the conversation piece in Ashland.
From the Model T out front to the delicious dishes inside, Sal’s Speakeasy has a true Italian vibe to it — exactly what the operators were shooting for, according to co-owner Christy Bare.
She was hesitant about the whole mobster motif at first, but her husband, Billy, was drawn to the theme. They went with it, and they went all out.
Of the 40 employees, they dress the part.
“Servers wear suspenders and newsboys hats, and white button-up shirts, but we want them to make it their own,” Christy Bare said. “The bartenders wear the same thing but with aprons, with leather straps.”
The Bares, owners of Bare Arms, Bombshells & Ales and the Union on Carter in Ashland, were initially thinking about calling the restaurant “Fuhgeddaboutit,” which is what the servers will frequently say, but they “came up with a great story” and called it Sal’s, Christy said.
“Bare is not very Italian-y,” Christy admitted.
The Bares loosely based their Italian eatery on Salvatore Maranzano, aka “Sal the Iron Worker.”
They were just about finished remodeling the old Blazer’s Restaurant & Bakery when they decided to put speakeasy doors in.
“As soon as people walk through the door, they’re already impressed, because they can’t figure it out,” Christy said through laughter.
As a result, the restaurant features a bakery as well.
Christy Bare said she and her husband gravitate to “holes in the wall” as opposed to chain restaurants when they travel to different cities, and they want this to become a go-to for Ashland.
She said the lunch menu will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. It will feature flatbreads, a build-your-own-pasta choice and more. The dinner menu includes lamp chops, a ribeye, chicken parmesan and more.
Ben VanHorn, a graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School, is Sal’s executive chef.
“Chef Ben constructed the menu for Sal’s and has executed the best of the best Italian dishes,” Sal’s posted on its Facebook page. “The menu will evolve to include more dishes as Sal’s grows.”
