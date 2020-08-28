CATLETTSBURG Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day issued a statement on Friday that a city employee has filed a harassment complaint against another city employee.
Day said that an investigation was conducted, and then a hearing was called to review the findings of that investigation, including information from both parties involved.
“The council found that the employee in question had violated the harassment policies of the City of Catlettsburg,” Mayor Day said. In light of that finding, Day said, the employee was given a three-day suspension and placed on probation.
No other details have been made public at this time.