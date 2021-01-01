ASHLAND While holidays are particular stressful, holidays during a pandemic may be the height of stress.
Kathy Mejia, of Eternal Yoga, whose studio has been producing videos with various instructors to lead people to more calm and peace, said yoga breathing and stretches can help anyone, even those who don’t regularly practice yoga.
Mejia shares five ways to de-stress during the holidays consisting of gentle yoga poses and breathing that can be done at home or work and at any time of day.
She said to choose one or a combination and “give yourself permission to relax, reset, restore and rest.”
1. Easy Seat: Sit on the floor in a basic cross-legged position. You can elevate your hips by sitting on a firm pillow or even do this relaxation technique sitting up nice and tall on a chair. Begin by practicing long, deep toning breaths through the nose. Conscious breathing will trigger your brain to send a message to the rest of your body to relax. To practice this form of meditation, inhale for a count of five, hold at the top for a count of five, exhale for a count of five, and hold at the bottom for five. Start at 20 and countdown until you reach zero with each count being one full round of breath. If you lose track along the way, that’s OK. Just pick up at the last number you remember.
2. Reclined Bound Angle: This is the ultimate pose to unwind and shift into a relaxed state. Lay on your back, soles of the feet touching, knees bent and dropped to either side, creating a diamond shape. This restorative pose gently opens the hips and your heart. By placing one hand on the heart and the other on your belly, you will feel your breath begin to slow down. Focus on your breath to originating deep in your abdomen, moving up into your rib cage and finishing in your chest. Then allow the breath and the body to completely let go on the exhale. Feel the expansion on your inhale, and the compression as you exhale. After a couple minutes begin to breathe naturally, release your hands and relax there for at least 10 minutes.
3. Child’s Pose: This allows you to feel an instant calming effect while the lower and upper body gently opens. From your hands and knees, sink your hips back toward your heels with the tops of your feet pressing into the floor. Gently walk your arms forward until your forehead rests on the floor or a pillow. Remain here breathing deeply in through your nose and release the breath through your mouth for a couple minutes. Then pressing your chest toward your thighs, let your arms extend behind you toward your feet, with the backs of your hands against the floor. This will release the backs of your shoulders and compress your belly where the body holds so much tension. The shape mimics a fetal position. Allow yourself to feel safe, secure and held here for several more minutes.
4. Legs up the Wall Pose: This gentle inversion increases circulation, while lowering your heart rate and reduces stress in the body. To get into the pose, set up next to a wall or even the side of your couch. Send your legs straight up the wall and bring your hips as close to the wall as feels comfortable. Relax your arms, close your eyes, and let go of the busyness, the “to do” lists and simply breathe. If you feel any tingling sensation simply bend your knees and take a break. Legs up the wall 10 minutes a day will change your life.
5. Savasana: The Sanskrit word “savasana” means corpse pose. It signifies being finished, complete and whole. Simply lie on your back. Extend your legs long and comfortably separated. Allow your arms by your side but slightly away from the body. Make yourself even more comfortable by placing a pillow under your knees. This can alleviate tension in the lower back and allow you to more deeply release. Savasana is a gentle and easily accessible way to feel grounded and calm. It recovers all your energy and rejuvenated you. Hold this position for at least 15 minutes with a gentle awareness of your breath. On the inhale invite peace to enter your body and on the exhale allow tension and stress to leave your body, your mind and your spirit.
(606) 326-2661 |
Eternal Yoga and Pilates at 1512 Greenup Ave. can be reached at (606) 030-1142.