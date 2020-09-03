ASHLAND Alex Hedge admitted his stubbornness.
Hedge, who co-owns Heart Happy Organics along with his wife, Jessie, might prefer the term persistence.
After COVID-19 brought their former store, a pallet merchandise business, to screeching halt, the Hedges began brainstorming their next venture.
“I’m a straight-up entrepreneur,” Hedge said. “I love the fact of trying to live and provide for my family.”
The Hedges, and Alex’s sister, Lavenna Stambaugh, celebrated the grand opening of Heart Happy Organics on Wednesday morning on Shannon Drive, the same street on which the Hedges and their two children, ages 18 and 13, live.
Alex Hedge said he and his wife researched CBD, or cannabidiol, after hearing from family members who were raving about its benefits.
“We decided to go with it as well,” Alex Hedge said. “Personally, I have back pain. I started taking CBD for it, and it’s helped me quite a bit.”
They also consume CBD gummy bears for sleep assistance.
Hedge said there are plenty of misconceptions about CBD. He’s eager to provide clarity.
“A lot of people don’t understand it. They think CBD is pot; it’s not marijuana.”
Heart Happy carries NuLeaf and Joy Organics products, both highly rated in the CBD market. It features pet products, too, including in peanut butter form, oil drops and chewables.
A friend of Hedge’s purchased CBD items for his 11-year-old dog who is scared of thunderstorms. After the dog had a few doses, it started bouncing around like a puppy who was no longer fearful of high winds and thunder. His friend quickly became a believer.
High school sweethearts at Ashland Blazer, the Hedges both work full-time jobs in addition to running this seven-day-a-week business. Alex Hedge works for Cabell County Schools in the heating and air department. Jessie Hedge is employed by Walmart in Ashland. They rise at 4:30 a.m. every day.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re hoping to expand to other locations; that’s the ultimate goal,” Hedge said.
Visit hearthappyorganics.com for more information. Hedge said they will sell online products soon. They plan to set up appointments for folks who would like to learn more about CBD products.
