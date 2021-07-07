ASHLAND The annual Happy Feet 5K race is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, at 9 a.m. in the center of Central Park, according to Safe Harbor.
Proceeds will continue to support Safe Harbor’s art programs for clients and children, according to a press release. The art programs help clients develop self-awareness, learn to process stress and anxiety, address unresolved conflicts and increase self-esteem.
Pre-registration cost is $25. The price includes a T-shirt.
Runners can pick up their race packets and choose a corral time on the day of the race. Each runner will have a specific start time. Participants will begin in a group of 10 every minute.
Awards will be mailed to the top three finishers in the male and female age groups. Door prizes from local businesses will also be up for grabs.
A virtual option is available. Visit TriStateRacer.com to register.
Sponsorships are also available. Visit the website for mroe details. You may also call Alan Osuch or (606) 369-4403 or Tiffanie Buckner at (606) 329-9304 for more details.
Onsite registration is in the park from 8-9 a.m. The race is organized by Osuch Tri-State Race Planners and sponsored by Claire Gussler.