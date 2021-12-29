The ultra-talented Holly Forbes, the local woman who was a top-10 finisher on The Voice, sat down with The Daily Independent and answered a few questions about growing up in the area, what it was like to compete on a national stage, and how grateful she is for the legion of fans that have supported her.
Forbes will perform on Friday night — New Year’s Eve — at Paramount Arts Center.
Q: At this point, unless they have been living in a cave for six months, everyone knows who Holly Forbes is — or at least thinks they do. But who do you think Holly Forbes is?
A: That’s a good question! (laughs). I am a mother and a musician, and a hard worker. I just like to make music and enjoy my family. I also worked in the field with autistic adults, so I’m really involved with that. And now that I’m not working in the field, I am looking for other ways to give back to that area.
Q: Could you give us a little bit of background about yourself?
A: I grew up around Ashland and Greenup, and I ended up landing in Argillite, around Greenbo Lake. I went to Argillite Elementary, Wurtland Middle School, and graduated from Greenup County High School. Then I went to Morehead State for a couple of years and studied music. I started singing in church when I was 7 years old, I think, with my dad and my sister, and since then I’ve just been obsessed with singing and was singing all the time and taught myself to play piano. Music is a big part of my everyday life, even when I’m not playing shows and stuff. And I still see people that went to those churches, and they all they still talk to me about singing at their church back when I was little. So that’s really cool.
Q: Who were some of your inspirations both personally and musically?
A: Definitely my family. My dad was a singer, and still is a singer, and he really inspired me. Church inspired me, and my teachers inspired me in school. I guess once I started showing that I could sing when I was younger, everyone has kind of built me up and guided me through.
Q: Now you are the inspiration. So, who do you hope to inspire?
A: ... I like to talk about how long it took me to get on the show (The Voice). I auditioned so many times. In the music industry a lot of times you are going to hear “no.” But that’s just the everyday process of the industry. So, I want to tell people that you just have to keep trying and keep working at it. For me, every time I heard “no” it just made me want to try harder, and to go back and look at myself to see if there was something I could fix to make myself better or to just get myself to where I needed to be. If the first time I had heard “yes,” I might not have been ready. It’s all about timing and personal growth.
Q: Was it always your dream to be on The Voice?
A: Kind of, yes. I got an invitation to audition for the first season. And, you know, this was just Season 21. So that’s been a long time since then. And yeah, since then, I’ve really just kind of been chasing being on that show and trying to make it on the show. And I finally did after, I think, five times of auditioning.
Q: What was the experience like, making it on the show?
A: It was crazy when I first got the call that I would get to go out for it, because you audition on the website. Now with COVID, and everything, it’s virtual. So, I did that. And I’ve done that several times. And, you know, finally, when I got the call that said I would get to go out to LA for the audition, I just I didn’t really in the back of my mind think it would actually happen.
There were a couple months before I had to actually go and I was like, well, you know, anything can happen, it’s probably not going to actually happen. So that was most of my time before I went there. And then once I got out there was yeah, it’s, it’s just a lot of stress. Wondering, you know, if you’re going to still make it because they can cut you, up until you actually audition. So, it’s, yeah, it’s like a big process mentally as well as vocally.
Q: What was the daily routine like getting ready for the show?
A: It was just kind of always having to be on your best vocal game. So, it was a lot of protecting your voice. And when you’re not singing or recording, rehearsing, you’re resting and not talking and trying to do that. There’s a lot of vocal rest and a lot of other stuff that you don’t see, like interviews and wardrobe fittings, and all kinds of stuff behind the scenes like that. And recording the roll for the episodes and stuff like that was all part of the day to day, as well as just warming up and rehearsing every day.
Q: Did you have a lot of good experiences with the other performers?
A: Oh, yeah. Everyone was really nice. And you’re there for a while before the auditions doing all the stuff that goes into like that first episode that they do the blind auditions. So, we all got to know each other really well. And we would play games and play music together and stuff. So yeah, it was really good bonding and felt like a summer camp or something. It was a lot of fun.
Q: What was it like the first time you stepped out on that stage live?
A: It was pretty terrifying. You know, that’s my first time being on national TV. And you know, they’re all turned around. And you hear people like the guy that went before me, didn’t get a chair turn. So, I was really stressed out because I’m like, oh my gosh, they might not be in a good mood or something. So, it’s just really stressful. And you’ve been working up to this moment for a long time. And it’s like your one shot, so yeah, it was it was pretty stressful and emotional. Like when they, you know, hit their button. It was really, really emotional for me. Because that’s, you know, just like walks you into being on the show, you know, so it’s real life.
Q: You recently performed with Landau Eugene Murphy. What was that experience like?
A: Oh, it was so much fun. I think we have the same sense of humor and he’s hilarious. And we cracked up the whole time. And they were all just great people. It was it was so cool. Because he has so many fans that love him. And I guess he’s just an inspiration also because of how he’s come off that show like 10 years ago and he’s still making music and touring and everything and yeah, it was just a big learning experience for me as well as just a great time. We had fun.
Q: So now you’re home, and you will be helping ring in the new year at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. What are your thoughts on that?
A: Oh, I’m so excited! I have loved the Paramount since I was a kid. I think I played a show there when I was in middle school, and I signed the wall and stuff. And I signed it like super big and they’re like you have to get famous someday so that we can justify you taking up all this space on here. But it’s an honor. I have always wanted to play a show there. It’s really been a dream of mine, so this is going to be really fun.
The band is made up of all my friends, and I got to build this shell around me of all these people I love. It’s going to be a night to remember.
Q: Do you have any other short-term plans?
A: We’ve been prepping to get in the studio to record an album. So, we have that ready to roll, right when the new year starts and help get that out as soon as possible. And I’m also recording some covers that people have requested a lot. And yeah, we’ve started booking shows in the spring, and just gonna hopefully put the album out, and then, you know, tour and see new places and meet people. That’s the goal.
I just want to do music, so I just hope I can keep recording songs. And I have a lot of people that I’ve spoken with, about working with and collaborating. So, I hope to put out a bunch of music and tour and, you know, do some work with charities and organizations that are close to me.
Q: What would you like to say to your fans?
A: Oh, just want to say thank you so much. ... That’s the whole reason why I made as far as I did, because everyone was voting every week. So, I’m very, very thankful. I love them. And I really hope to see everyone on New Year’s Eve, it’s gonna be a blast.
For the latest information on Holly’s performance dates, recordings and tours, visit hollyforbesmusic.com.