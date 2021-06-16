CATLETTSBURG Catlettsburg Elementary hosted the Kentucky Science Center as a part of the schools four week Royal “WOW” camp.
WOW stands for World of Wonders and the theme of the camp was all about royals. A castle built by Sherry Fannin welcomed the students into the front lobby each day. Kids were all princesses, kings and queens for the week.
Each day a community partner is present. The Family Resource Center paid to have field trips brought to the kids, said Helen Bocook, the 21st Century Director.
The Kentucky Science Center came from Louisville Wednesday to have five different stations with hands-on STEM activities. One station was ozobots, which are small round robots that follow a marker drawing and light up the same color as the marker. The kids also worked to engineer the tallest structure they could design out of carved wood blocks, created stop motion videos and other STEM activities.
“They are learning about the different types of pixels,” said Bocook. “They are taking their colored pencils and making dots and looking at it under a microscope.”
The students had the opportunity earlier in the week to build clouds and learn about the different types of clouds thanks to supplies provided by 4-H, said Bocook. The Girl Scouts come in once a week. This week they worked with invisible ink.
The Cub Scouts are making appearances and teaching archery, sling shots and a Cub Scout graduate will bring a STEM project for the students. Each child will use collected materials to build dams so they can learn about flood zones and how water flows.
Middle school counselors who have previously been through the program came back to Catlettsburg to be counselors for the younger students.
“They have done one-on-one peer tutoring, they have helped them build things,” said Bocook.
The camp is four weeks long and works to help kids close any learning gaps. The camp isn’t new — following a difficult learning year due to the pandemic — but is especially vital this year.
Each morning, students spend an hour and a half working in reading and math. The difference from school is they rarely, if ever, put pen to paper. The activities are all hands-on and they keep the students out of desks almost every moment.
Canopies with parrots, castles, crests and clouds reinvented the traditional classroom for the four weeks.
Chelsea Jordan taught the kindergarteners in her “Kingdom of Learn-A-Lot.” Jordan built a castle in the middle of the classroom with a labeled tower for each individual child. In the castle, students played sight-word bingo and checkers.
The first day meshed team-building, math and PE. The students went into the gym where they had to build out math problems together.
“So it was all incorporated together and they had such a good time,” said Bocook, adding they sneak in the learning.
Bocook said she has seen the largest learning gap this year in her 20 years with the school district. She said the ability for these students to come and learn over the summer will help close the gap and help them flow into the next school year.
“A lot of parents don’t want their kids to give up a summer, but it’s essential for these kids to come,” said Bocook. “Their learning loss has been, I don’t have words for it, it breaks my heart.”
The gap is closing thanks to the work of the camp. Bocook said on the first day a third-grade girl was chosen to shout out her accomplishments. Each day teachers choose someone who has done something exceptional to recognize.
The little girl walked into Catlettsburg Elementary School not knowing her muliples of 11, but she learned them that day.
“She learned her whole set of 11s, which is, we take for granted as an easy one to learn, but for that third-grader that was a big accomplishment for her and she was so proud of that,” she said.
Bocook has seen student progress more on their sight words in the week and half the camp has been going on than they may have all school year. The students are progressing and Bocook said the school is measuring the progress.
The students took a STAR test at the beginning of camp and will take it again at the end so they can compare and see how much the students learned.
The funding for the camp came from the 21 Century grant and was supplemented by community partners. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and Marathon Petroleum sponsored the camp.
“They are very faithful partners to us and we are very appreciative,” said Bocook.
The funds from their organizations went to purchase kits that totaled $125 per child. Each bag has supplies that are for the individual student along with 32 reading, science, math, engineering and science lessons for the students, said Bocook.
The Royal “WOW” camp began June 7 and runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Camp wraps up July 1 and sets students up to flow right into the district’s Lion Lead Up Camp, which begin July 12.
July 1 is family day. Texas Roadhouse will come in to do line dancing with the students. The Kentucky Gateway Museum will bring a suit of armor for the day. The children will learn about family crests and design their own the day before to put on display.
Many more community partners will be present, and Bocook is hoping to create a banquet type event for the families to enjoy.
