SUMMIT Chris Porter sipped Red Bull from an insulated tumbler as he stood in front of the firehouse of the Summit-Ironville Volunteer Fire Department, at which he is assistant chief, on a warm mid-March afternoon.
“That is common for me,” Porter deadpanned.
This was Wednesday. Porter was coming off a “swing shift” — a 12-hour day-and-night shift operating a console at Marathon Petroleum’s Catlettsburg Refinery — that ended Monday morning. He had training at Marathon’s volunteer fire department, where he also pitches in, on Thursday, and then was due back at work Friday.
Add that to being a husband, father and grandfather, and you start to see why Porter, 42, might have needed the assistance in the form of caffeine.
“I’m on call 24-7,” Porter chuckled.
That’s the life of a volunteer firefighter, and Summit-Ironville VFD takes that moniker seriously. Porter sacrifices rest and occasionally family time for a dangerous job that does not pay him.
Summit-Ironville VFD’s firefighters are not paid by the call, although the department does staff two members per day and pays them about $10 per hour, Porter said, when it can.
They find a different payoff. For Porter, a 26-year member of the department, it was ingrained nearly since birth — his father and grandfather helped found the department in the late 1970s, he said, and his father-in-law, Buzz McDowell, is the chief.
“Probably what makes me stay here is I potentially see people on the worst day of their life,” Porter said. “If I can do something to make it change, it makes me feel good. ... If you can make something positive out of that, then that gives me a good feeling, and that’s why I’m here. I like to help people.”
That remained imperative even as some sectors of society shut down or radically reworked operations during the COVID-19 pandemic that has dominated the nation’s thinking since last March.
The firefighting community was not among them. The rural Boyd County communities that Summit-Ironville VFD serves still needed the department, which had to figure out how to do its first job — protecting the public — while also taking care of itself.
The Boyd County Health Department provides Summit-Ironville VFD with addresses of people known to be positive for COVID-19, Porter said, and the department now sends only one person into homes on that list, as opposed to its usual three or four firefighters.
And Summit-Ironville VFD personnel wear gloves and masks when they go into residences — because, after all, their responsibility is much more than putting out blazes.
VFDs get calls “anywhere from trees down, power lines down, vehicle accidents, gas leaks, carbon monoxide, water pouring in their basement, can’t get their pilot light lit on their furnace, or whatever,” Porter said. “We get that call.”
Boyd County Emergency Management and Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney have kept Summit-Ironville VFD stocked with personal protective equipment and supplies, Porter said.
The department can’t operate in a bubble, of course, because its firefighters are volunteers and because their job requires community engagement. But the protocol they’ve adopted has worked, from Porter’s perspective.
Only “a handful of firemen” have tested positive for COVID-19, Porter said, and none of those cases were traced to calls.
The department did have to pause the weekly training sessions it regards as its bedrock, due to the difficulty of social distancing in that setting. Porter said those started back up in February and are critical to Summit-Ironville VFD’s reputation for effectiveness and professionalism.
“We train aggressively here every Monday night,” Porter said. “We’re one of the most aggressive fire departments, training-wise, in the county. That helps us out.
“We got several instructors in-house. We don’t care to pass our knowledge on. We’re not stingy with it, because the bottom line is, (firefighting) will kill you or it’ll hurt you if you don’t know what you’re doing.”
Summit-Ironville VFD is responsible for an area of about 5 square miles, Porter said. It works in concert with bordering VFDs from Cannonsburg and Westwood, as well as the Ashland Fire Department and the East Fork, England Hill and Big Sandy VFDs elsewhere in Boyd County.
“You really saw that during the ice storm,” Porter said of recent wintry weather, which required extra effort from VFDs across the area and which he said was the worst he’d seen in his 26 years as a firefighter. “All the county fire departments work extremely well with one another.”
The department has 33 to 37 firefighters on its rolls, Porter estimated, not all of whom are active. It lost a few to COVID-19-related precautions.
“Family’s first,” Porter said. “So if somebody’s got something going on, we completely understand that. They need to take care of their family first.”
Summit-Ironville VFD and others like it have been working against the backdrop of a different specter for decades: decreasing ranks. That problem predates the pandemic, and it is not only a local phenomenon.
The National Fire Protection Association’s 2017 report estimated the number of volunteer firefighters in the United States in 2017 at 682,600. That’s down 6.4% from the year before and 16.2% from the year before that.
That 2017 figure was the lowest recorded level of volunteer firefighters in the U.S. since the NFPA began the survey in 1983, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council.
“The numbers are dropping down,” Porter said, “and the way everything is in the world now, if you don’t have a really good job, you’ve got two or three kids, you gotta work two jobs to raise a family, with the cost of living, and people just don’t have time for it.
“Eventually what it’s gonna come down to — it’s gonna happen across the United States — is, you’re gonna see volunteer fire departments closing their doors because they just don’t have the members to respond to the calls.”
Michael Bell wants to prevent that from happening if he can. Bell, 27, has been at Summit-Ironville VFD for 11 years — the department has a junior firefighter program for members from ages 15 to 18 — and was around the scene before that. His father was once chief at East Fork VFD in Rush.
“It’s something I’ve known my whole life,” Bell said.
Like Porter, Bell is on call somewhere just about all the time. He works as a deputy for the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, and he enjoys the change in pace between his day job and his volunteer work.
“The best part for me is being able to give back to the community where you can,” Bell said. “Being on the law enforcement side of it, you see a lot more negative than you do here. So going out and helping someone get into their house if they’ve accidentally locked their keys in their car or their house, or if an elderly person falls, it’s something to be able to go and help them up.”
Bell then repeated a theme Porter had said earlier — one central to the first responder’s soul.
“I would hope that people see that what we do isn’t just fun and glamour and trying to get T-shirts out of it,” he said. “When you get a call here, it’s the worst day of someone’s life, so being able to give back when you can and show that we do care (is good).”
Summit-Ironville VFD — and others like it — is always looking for new members. Porter said interested parties can come to training sessions at 6 p.m. every Monday night, except holidays, or contact the department at (606) 928-5353 or Porter directly at (606) 694-1390.