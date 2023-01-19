CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury convened this week, issuing a handful of indictments in criminal cases.
An indictment isn't an indication of guilt; the process only verifies that a jury of one's peers saw enough evidence in a case to issue formal charges against an alleged offender.
This week's indictments consists of drug possession, trafficking, strangulation and other felonies.
Again, an indictment is not proof of guilt. The people appearing below remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Steven McDonald, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Quazaa Farrow, 30, of an unlisted address, was indicted on a sole count of simple trafficking in a controlled substance. The indictment states Farrow trafficked carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives on Jan. 4 in Boyd County.
• Brittany N. Woodel, 27, of Worthington, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief.
• Kayla A. McDonald, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree robbery.
• Chaela Thompson, 36, of Sardis, Tennessee, was indicted on a sole count of theft by unlawful taking, items valued between $1,000 and $10,000.
• Miranda L. Goss, 19, of Russell, was indicted on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Shane Benson, 42, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree strangulation, a class C felony, a crime punishable with five to 10 years in prison if convicted.
• William A. Neal, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband.
• Lucas C. Maple, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of failure to maintain insurance, no or expired registration, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, simple possession methamphetamine and third-degree criminal mischief.
