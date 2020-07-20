Lock-ups were light in northeastern Kentucky over the weekend.

Boyd County showed the bulk of lock-ups, whereas Carter and Greenup counties showed none between Friday and Sunday.

Rowan County and the Big Sandy Detention Center — comprising Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin and Martin counties — showed lower-than-average bookings for a hot weekend.

Anyone named in the arrests should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court a law.

Boyd County Detention Center

• Kaci M. Dowdy, 30, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.

• Joe E. Davis, 48, of Rush, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• Clyde J. Fields, 53, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a commitment order.

• Willard Fraley, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge and a public intoxication charge.

• Stephanie L. Dawn, 46, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a second-offense DUI and three traffic violations.

• Patrina G. Hill, 50, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a third-degree burglary charge.

• Heather R. Kouns, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Big Sandy Regional

Detention Center

• Harlow Manns, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.

• Johnny L. Goble, 35, of Van Lear, was booked Saturday on an intimidation of a legal participant charge. Goble was also charged with a persistent felony offender enhancement. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.

• Corey Howard, 26, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault. The Salyersville Police Department is the arresting agency on file.

Rowan County Detention Center

• Gilbert Peak, 53, of Elizabethtown, was booked Friday on a violation of an emergency protective order. The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife was the arresting agency listed.

• Bradley Hanshel, 39, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on in connection with a district court and a circuit court case. In the district court case, stemming from the Saturday arrest, he was booked on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license due to DUI (third offense) and a persistent felony offender enhancement. In the circuit court case, he is facing a fourth-offense or greater DUI and other charges. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency on file.

• Macie McFall, 20, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening and falsely reporting an incident. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is the aresting agency on file.

• Alexis Bolin, 18, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

