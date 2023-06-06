CATLETTSBURG A handful of people were indicted Tuesday in Boyd County.
The grand jury issued four indictments Tuesday, all for class D felonies, which are punishable with between one and five years in prison.
An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following were indicted:
Michael L. Cornett, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug.
Randy D. Wallace, 26, of St. Catharine, was indicted on a third-degree burglary charge.
James Drewyour, 55, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-offense simple possession of meth.
Kirby D. Boggs, 51, of Rush, was indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense possession of a third-degree drug and two traffic violations.