CATLETTSBURG A handful of people were indicted Tuesday in Boyd County.

The grand jury issued four indictments Tuesday, all for class D felonies, which are punishable with between one and five years in prison.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following were indicted:

Michael L. Cornett, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug.

Randy D. Wallace, 26, of St. Catharine, was indicted on a third-degree burglary charge.

James Drewyour, 55, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-offense simple possession of meth.

Kirby D. Boggs, 51, of Rush, was indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense possession of a third-degree drug and two traffic violations.

(606) 326-2653 |

henry@dailyindependent.com

Tags

Trending Video